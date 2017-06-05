Hillsborough County Seeks Applications for Citizen Boards and Councils

Press Release
Hillsborough County, Fla. (June 5, 2017)
Hillsborough County is seeking residents to serve on several County citizen advisory boards and councils. Residents interested in seeking appointment must reside in and be registered voters in Hillsborough County. These are voluntary positions and members serve without compensation. Applicants may apply to more than one board but may only serve on one board at a time unless specifically approved by the BOCC. All applicants must submit a completed Questionnaire for County Appointments and a Standards of Conduct form. Incomplete applications will not be considered. Other requirements are in the information that follows.
The deadline to apply is June 29, 2017. Appointments will be scheduled for a meeting of the Board of County Commissioners in July or August 2017.
The forms are available in the Commissioners’ reception area on the second floor of County Center, 601 E. Kennedy Blvd. in downtown Tampa; by calling the Boards and Councils Coordinator at 813-272-5826; or on the County’s website at HCFLGov.net. These forms can be filled out and printed, then scanned and emailed, faxed, hand-delivered, or mailed. All forms must be signed and dated and completed in entirety to be eligible. Both forms must be submitted in order for the application package to be complete. Additional directions for submission are listed on the questionnaire.
If you apply to a board that requires a background check, you must also submit a Background Investigation Disclosure and Authorization form, which is also on the webpage listed above. You will be contacted by our Human Resources Department with further instructions regarding the online background check. A response within 24 hours is required.
The boards and councils that have openings are:
ANTI-BULLYING ADVISORY COMMITTEE
This Committee was created to provide advice and recommendations to curb and eliminate all forms of bullying throughout Hillsborough County, Florida.
One position is vacant. Position is for the remainder of term which expires 1/31/19. Position is specified as a representative from an organization that works directly with troubled youth. Appointment to this committee is contingent upon passing a criminal background check. Applicants must submit a Background Investigation Disclosure and Authorization Form with the application.
Meeting schedule: Every other month, 4th Thursday, 10:00 a.m.
CHILD CARE FACILITIES ADVISORY BOARD
This Board advises the Board of County Commissioners on recommended amendments to the Child Care Facilities Ordinance; proposes additional rules and regulations to the Board of County Commissioners which effectuate the intent and purpose of the Ordinance; recommends and assists the Hillsborough County Office of Child Care Licensing in the development and implementation of training materials for child care personnel. It also advises the Hillsborough County Office of Child Care Licensing on all matters pertaining to child care facilities.
Three positions are vacant. Terms are for three years. Positions are specified as: 1) a licensed private for-profit child care facility operator; 2) a licensed private for-profit child care facility operator from the African American community; and 3) a licensed religiously affiliated child care facility operator. Appointment to this board is contingent upon passing a criminal background check. Applicants must submit a Background Investigation Disclosure and Authorization Form with the application.
Meeting schedule: Monthly, 1st Thursday, 1:00 p.m.
COUNTY INTERNAL AUDIT COMMITTEE
This Committee serves in an advisory capacity to the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and to the County Internal Audit Department, on issues presented to the Audit Committee related to monitoring audit activities for the BOCC. The Audit Committee also serves as an intermediary between the BOCC and the County Internal Auditor upon request from the BOCC or the County Internal Auditor. The Audit Committee shall be subject at all times to Florida’s Government-in-the-Sunshine Law, codified in Florida Statutes 286.011.
Two terms are expiring and two positions are vacant. Expiring terms are for two years and will begin September 2017. Vacant positions will begin immediately, and are for the remainder of the terms which expire 8/31/18. Members may not serve more than two full consecutive terms. Positions are specified as: 1) a Certified Public Account (CPA) in good standing and is licensed to practice public accountancy in the State of Florida; 2) an individual who possesses five years of experience with auditing functions; 3) an individual who is certified in good standing as a: Certified Internal Auditor (CIA); Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Government Auditing Professional (CGAP), Certified Quality Auditor (CQA), Certified Environmental Auditor (CEA), Certified in Control Self-Assessment (CCSA), Certified Financial Services Auditor (CFSA), Certified in Risk Management Assurance (CRMA), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Certified in the Governance of Enterprise IT (CGEIT), or Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE); and 4) a general position (no audit experience or certifications/licenses required). Consideration for membership shall be given to nominees who possess the following attributes: the ability to encourage openness and transparency; the ability to ask relevant questions, evaluate the answer, and continue to probe for information until completely satisfied with the answers provided; the ability to work with the County Internal Auditor and work cohesively with other Audit Committee members in fulfilling the Audit Committee’s purpose.
Members shall not have a direct financial interest in County business and must have an impartial, unbiased attitude and no conflicts of interest. Any applicant or Audit Committee member who has an independence or objectivity impairment in fact or in appearance, must promptly report the details to the County’s Boards and Councils Coordinator, County Internal Auditor, and Committee Chair. The nature of the disclosure will depend upon the impairment. Each member should have an understanding of good management and business practices. Please also provide a current resume.
Meeting schedule: Quarterly.
ELECTRICAL BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT, APPEALS AND EXAMINERS
This Board confirms the competency and integrity of applicants applying for electrical certification in the County, and takes disciplinary action against those contractors that fail to comply with the Electrical Code.
One position is vacant. Term is for four years. Position is specified as an electrical contractor. Citizens appointed to this board will be required to file an annual financial disclosure.
Meeting schedule: Quarterly, 3rd Thursday, 9:00 a.m.
FAMILY CHILD CARE HOME ADVISORY BOARD
This Board annually reviews and advises the Board of County Commissioners on recommended amendments to the Family Child Care Home’s Licensing Ordinance or the Rules and Regulations Handbook including recommending and assisting the local licensing agency in the development and implementation of training materials for child care personnel; advising the local licensing agency on matters of licensing policy, procedures, and priorities; and proposes additional rules and regulations regarding the intent and purpose of the ordinance.
Three positions are vacant. Terms are for three years. Positions are specified as: 1 & 2) a parent who has a child enrolled in a licensed family day care home; and 3) a licensed family child care home operator representing all segments of the community. Appointment to this board is contingent upon passing a criminal background check. Applicants must submit a Background Investigation Disclosure and Authorization Form with the application.
Meeting schedule: Quarterly, 3rd Thursday, 7:00 p.m.
HISTORIC RESOURCES REVIEW BOARD
This Board serves as an architectural review board for the protection of historic resources in unincorporated Hillsborough County. It recommends archaeological and historical sites to the Board of County Commissioners for landmark designation and reviews alterations and new construction on landmark sites or districts.
Three positions are vacant, one due to resignation. Two terms are for three years. Alternate position is for the remainder of term which expires 6/30/18. All members shall have a demonstrated interest, competence, or knowledge in historic preservation. Positions are specified as: 1) an Historian; 2) one architect, licensed to practice in the state of Florida or one architectural historian; and 3) an alternate. Citizens appointed to this board must reside in the unincorporated area of Hillsborough County.
Meeting schedule: Monthly, 3rd Tuesday, 3:00 p.m.
HISTORICAL ADVISORY COUNCIL
This Council’s mission is to support and facilitate a uniform historical marker program throughout the County, including the cities of Tampa, Plant City, and Temple Terrace as well as organizations and other agencies who request assistance. It also provides the BOCC with support that complements the goals of historical preservation and education in Hillsborough County.
Two positions are vacant. Terms are for three years. Nominees are to provide proof of expertise in significant and relevant historical matters. No member shall serve for more than two full consecutive terms. More than one half of a term is deemed to be
Service for a full term. A member who has served two full consecutive terms shall be eligible for reappointment after at least three years of non-membership. In making appointments, due consideration shall be given to achieving a demographic balance among the appointed.
Meeting schedule: Quarterly, 4:30 p.m.
LAND USE APPEALS BOARD
This Board hears appeals of decisions of the Land Use Hearing Officer on special use permits and variances from zoning regulations.
One position is vacant. Term is for three years. Position is specified as an alternate. Consideration for membership shall be given to representatives from the following fields: an attorney with at least five years of experience practicing in Hillsborough County who shall have been admitted to the Florida Bar for not less than five years; a landscape architect or architect, registered to practice in the state of Florida; a business owner or operator in unincorporated Hillsborough County; a professional planner with not less than three years of experience in land use planning or zoning in Hillsborough County; a civil or environmental engineer registered to practice in the state of Florida; a member of a civic or neighborhood organization in unincorporated Hillsborough County; a developer active in development in Hillsborough County or a duly licensed general contractor (Class A) active in business in Hillsborough County. Citizens appointed to this board must reside in the unincorporated area of Hillsborough County. Citizens appointed to this board will be required to file an annual financial disclosure.
Meeting schedule: Monthly, 1st Friday, 1:00 p.m., as needed.
MECHANICAL BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT, APPEALS AND EXAMINERS
This Board confirms the competency and integrity of applicants applying for mechanical certification in the County, and takes disciplinary action against those contractors that fail to comply with the Mechanical Code.
Three positions are vacant. Member position is for four years. Alternate positions are for two years. Positions are specified as: 1) a mechanical contractor; and 2 & 3) alternates with knowledge and experience in the technical codes of this board. Citizens appointed to this board will be required to file an annual financial disclosure.
Meeting schedule: Quarterly, 3rd Thursday, 10:00 a.m.
PLUMBING & GAS BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT, APPEALS AND EXAMINERS
This Board governs the certification and/or compliance standards for plumbing and gas contractors doing work in Hillsborough County and enforces adherence to the standards set by the Plumbing and Gas Code. The board members shall be appointed by the governing bodies of the jurisdictions that choose to use the County’s boards and enter into an interlocal agreement with Hillsborough County.
Two positions are vacant. Terms are for two years. Positions are specified as alternates with knowledge and experience in the technical codes of this board. Citizens appointed to this board will be required to file an annual financial disclosure.
Meeting schedule: Quarterly, 3rd Tuesday, 1:00 p.m.
INSTRUCTIONS FOR SUBMISSION:
MAIL TO:
Boards & Councils Coordinator
P. O. Box 1110
Tampa, FL 33601
DELIVER / MAIL TO:
Boards & Councils Coordinator
601 E. Kennedy Blvd.
2nd Floor, County Center
Tampa, FL 33602
FAX TO:
(813) 307-3237
SCAN AND E-MAIL TO:
FinleyL@HillsboroughCounty.org
