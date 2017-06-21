Knights Of Columbus Convention, Patriotic Music, Help Abused Children & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
St. Stephen Council 14084 Receive Recognition At Knights Of Columbus State Convention
The 2017 Knights of Columbus State Council Convention was held on Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28 in Orlando. Delegates from all over Florida met to exchange updates about each of the Council’s activity over the past year. In attendance were more than 300 Councils totaling around 50,000 Knights.
St. Stephen Catholic Church Council 14084 received four awards. For the third year in a row, it received the Altar Server of the Year Award for the Diocese of St. Petersburg. For the second year in a row, the newsletter received an Honorable Mention. Also, for the second year in a row, the Council was awarded the Supreme Activity Award. In 2016, they were awarded the Pro-Life Award, which means the Council is also up for an International Award at the Supreme Convention happening in St. Louis this fall. Lastly, Council 14084 received the Supreme Service Award for its youth activities.
Recent elections were held for the upcoming fraternal year with all new officers for 2017-2018. To find out more about the Knights of Columbus, visit www.Kofc.org, or visit www.kofc14084.org
Honor, Integrity, And Service Presented By The Florida Wind Band
On Sunday, July 2, the Florida Wind Band will perform patriotic music at the USF School of Music Concert Hall beginning at 7:30 p.m. Titled Honor, Integrity, And Service—the performance is a musical tribute to the servicemen, servicewomen and all who serve the country.
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com and will be accessible on the day of the concert at the School of Music Box Office. The price is $10 for students and seniors; $15 for general admission; $10 for active duty military and veterans and $10 for first responders. Group rates are also available if you call 531-9252.
For information, visit www.floridawindband.org. The USF School of Music Concert Hall is located at 3755 USF Holly Drive, MUS 101 in Tampa.
Make A Difference In The Life Of An Abused Child
How can you make a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child? Find out more about the Guardian ad Litem program and its volunteers at information sessions hosted weekly:
Thursday, June 15, and 22 at 6 p.m. at the Guardian ad Litem office, located at 700 E. Twiggs St., Ste. 750 in Tampa and Thursday, June 29 at 6 p.m. at Higgins Hall, 5225 N. Himes Ave. in Tampa.
Over 3,700 children are currently under court supervision in Hillsborough County. Only 1,800 of these children have advocates to care for their best interests. More volunteers are needed.
For more information, call 272-5110 and ask for the recruitment team.
Congregation Beth Shalom To Hold The Following Activities
Shabbat on Friday evenings at 7:45 p.m. with Oneg (nosh and mingle) following the services. On Monday, July 17 from 6 to 7 p.m. the congregation will hold Page Turners, a book session about Yiddish language and culture. The book is Born to Kvetch by Michael Wex. Join in to discuss, nosh and kibbitz. A light dairy dinner will be served. The Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call 681-6547.
SmileWright Dentistry To Host Invisalign Week In June
Tori Grieb, DDS, and her team at SmileWright Dentistry will be hosting an Invisalign Week from Monday, June 12 – Friday, June 16. Patients who start Invisalign treatment during Invisalign Week will receive a $500 discount off of their Invisalign treatment, regularly a $4,500 value. In addition, those who begin treatment will be offered a free whitening gel.
Invisalign is the nearly invisible way to straighten teeth without wires and brackets. Using the latest advances in 3-D computer technology a series of clear, customized removable appliances called aligners are created. Each aligner is worn for about two weeks, moving the teeth gradually, week by week, until the intended results are achieved.
SmileWright Dentistry is located at 1202 Millennium Pky. in Brandon. For more information or to schedule an appointment for Invisalign Week, call 653-1455 or visit www.smilewright.com.
