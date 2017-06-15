Legacy Ridge By WestBay Is A Hidden Gem

By Sharon Still
Development is underway at Legacy Ridge, a Homes by WestBay community in Valrico. This quaint community nestled in the heart of an established residential neighborhood offers 67 homesites and is split into two distinct neighborhoods, each offering executive-style new homes.
The main neighborhood, with gated entry, consists of 57 homesites featuring open green space and a selection of water view sites.Complimenting this is a cul-de-sac enclave of 10 distinct homesites. The neighborhood also features a 2.5-acre park with “Bark Park.”
“Legacy Ridge is a perfect pocket in an established neighborhood,” said Janice Snow, Strategic Marketing Manager for Homes By WestBay. She reports that the new models are estimated for completion in fall 2017.
Floor plans available are from Homes by WestBay’s Artisan Collection and there are nearly a dozen to choose from, ranging from 4-7 bedroom, 3-5 baths, three-car garages, brick-paver driveways and lead walk. These one- and two-story homes offer 2,562-4846 square feet with upper and lower level owner’s retreats, open-plan grand living room, natural gas for water, cooking and laundry and outdoor spaces and designs offering bonus rooms.
“Our Artisan collection homes are a perfect complement to surrounding neighborhoods and gives those who want to move up, buy new, increase the size of their home, looking for latest designs, trends, energy efficiency. We can meet their needs without compromising where they already live, allows them to remain in their neighborhood,” Snow explained.
Sales kicked off in May and according to Snow, “We have five sales to date and counting.”
Legacy Ridge is located at 2901 Brucken Rd. in Valrico. The Sales Office is located at 961 Collina Hill Dr. in Brandon. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and 12 Noon-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Sunday. For more information, visit HomesbyWestBay.com/florida/valrico/legacy or call Lisa Starling or Dominick Colla at 813-774-6112.
