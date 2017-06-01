New Primary Care Puts Patients First

By Amy Schechter
Picture the last time you visited the doctor’s office. You probably sat past the time of your appointment in a crowded waiting room hoping you wouldn’t catch another cold on top of what you already had. Then, when you were finally called back, you waited some more in an uncomfortable chair while staring at a sink and some cotton swabs. You might have wondered, “Why does it have to be like this?” The truth is, it doesn’t, and Evolution Primary Care wants to reinvent the experience of going to your primary care physician.
The brainchild of Dr. Matthew Dowdy, Evolution Primary Care is a different kind of experience. After over 11 years in urgent care, he sold a successful practice to realize his philosophy of putting the relationship with patients first. Upon entering, you will find you are often the only one in the waiting area, and Dr. Dowdy himself will greet you rather than seeing a series of providers. His belief is that with a “lower volume of patients there will be better care.”
Follow him back to the exam room, and you’ll find it is more like a sitting area, so you can have a genuine conversation about your unique situation. His receptionist, Leighanne Bridgham, reiterates, “Dr. Dowdy wants more of a relationship with patients and truly believes having a solid relationship with your primary care physician will lead to better health.” Behind a screen, there are still the normal tools of the doctor’s office, but after your exam, you can sit again and have time to discuss a plan of action or further your own knowledge. Evolution Primary Care offers the full range of primary care services including routine bloodwork screening as well as pap smears and well woman exams.
Dr. Dowdy and his staff invite the community to attend the official ribbon cutting and grand opening with the Riverview Chamber of Commerce on June 13 at 5:30 p.m.
Most importantly, Evolution Primary Care offers hours catered to meet the needs of working families with hours outside of the typical doctor’s office. It is open Monday – Friday from 12 Noon-9 p.m. and Saturday from 12 Noon-5 p.m. Call 672-2014. Visit http://evolutionprimary.com/. Evolution Primary Care is located at 11264 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.
Related
June 1, 2017
New Primary Care Puts Patients First
By Amy Schechter
Picture the last time you visited the doctor’s office. You probably sat past the time of your appointment in a crowded waiting room hoping you wouldn’t catch another cold on top of what you already had. Then, when you were finally called back, you waited some more in an uncomfortable chair while staring at a sink and some cotton swabs. You might have wondered, “Why does it have to be like this?” The truth is, it doesn’t, and Evolution Primary Care wants to reinvent the experience of going to your primary care physician.
The brainchild of Dr. Matthew Dowdy, Evolution Primary Care is a different kind of experience. After over 11 years in urgent care, he sold a successful practice to realize his philosophy of putting the relationship with patients first. Upon entering, you will find you are often the only one in the waiting area, and Dr. Dowdy himself will greet you rather than seeing a series of providers. His belief is that with a “lower volume of patients there will be better care.”
Follow him back to the exam room, and you’ll find it is more like a sitting area, so you can have a genuine conversation about your unique situation. His receptionist, Leighanne Bridgham, reiterates, “Dr. Dowdy wants more of a relationship with patients and truly believes having a solid relationship with your primary care physician will lead to better health.” Behind a screen, there are still the normal tools of the doctor’s office, but after your exam, you can sit again and have time to discuss a plan of action or further your own knowledge. Evolution Primary Care offers the full range of primary care services including routine bloodwork screening as well as pap smears and well woman exams.
Dr. Dowdy and his staff invite the community to attend the official ribbon cutting and grand opening with the Riverview Chamber of Commerce on June 13 at 5:30 p.m.
Most importantly, Evolution Primary Care offers hours catered to meet the needs of working families with hours outside of the typical doctor’s office. It is open Monday – Friday from 12 Noon-9 p.m. and Saturday from 12 Noon-5 p.m. Call 672-2014. Visit http://evolutionprimary.com/. Evolution Primary Care is located at 11264 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.
Related
By Amy Schechter Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Business