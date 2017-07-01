Area 5 School Superintendent Sherrie Sikes Retires After 43 Years Of Service

By Brittany Wallace
After 43 years working in the Hillsborough County Public Schools, Sherrie Sikes will retire as Hillsborough County School’s Area 5 Superintendent.
Born in St. Louis, Missouri, but raised in Brandon, Sikes is a friendly woman who is passionate about children and the schools she has grown to love.
Sikes is a product of the Hillsborough County Schools having attended Mitchell Yates, Horace Mann Middle School and Brandon High School, where she graduated in the class of 1970. She then went on to attend the University of Tampa (UT) and received her Bachelor’s degree. While attending UT, she was Miss University of Tampa and captain of the cheerleading squad for three years. She went back to college two more times in her career to get her Masters in Guidance, and then a degree in Administration.
Sikes career is expansive and commendable. She started as a Physical Education teacher at Brandon High where she won the Teacher of the Year award. She then went on to be a guidance counselor at Plant City High School.
When both Bloomingdale and Durant High Schools opened, she was part of each school’s inaugural staff. She was the chair of the Guidance Department and Assistant Principal at Bloomingdale High School. At Durant High School she was the Assistant Principal of Curriculum and eventually Principal.
Sikes headed downtown to take the General Director of Secondary Education position, but then moved back to become the Superintendent of Area 5.
Sikes stayed active in each of the schools she served. This year alone, she made over 400 visits to her schools visiting with the teachers and students. A student’s hug could make her day.
When asked if there was a moment in her career that stood out she replied, “Yes, at Durant High School when I was the APC Assistant Principal of Curriculum, we beat every high school in the county with the highest HSCT scores.”
When asked her thoughts on retirement, she said, “It’s exciting, but sad leaving the students, teachers, secretaries, bus drivers, custodians.”
Not only has she enjoyed a successful career, Sikes is married to Dan and has two lovely daughters. According to Sikes, her oldest daughter Krista and youngest daughter Julie are the best gift she has received. She also has beautiful granddaughter Zie, who is Julie’s daughter, that she loves very much.
Sikes had nonstop praise for all the amazing staff in her schools, in particular her principals. She said her faith in God has led her through life, and will continue to lead her.
Her future endeavors will include travel, running, which is one her hobbies, and spending time with her family, especially her precious granddaughter Zie.
For info on Hills. County Schools, visit http://www.sdhc.k12.fl.us/.
Sikes wants to thank the Osprey Observer for its coverage and positive news reporting of the local schools that she served while Superintendent of Area 5.
