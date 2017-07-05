MOSI Set To Launch Visioning Phase For New Downtown Science Center

By Grayson Kamm
The Museum of Science & Industry (MOSI) recently announced that it will begin the next steps in its transition to a downtown Tampa location after August 13.
MOSI is working with its key stakeholders; the public, the MOSI Board of Directors, Hillsborough County, and the Vinik Family Foundation to carry out a community-wide effort to craft a vision for the new Downtown MOSI facility, with input from people across Tampa Bay and subject-matter experts from around the world. This effort will be led by a Transition Task Force composed of representatives from MOSI’s Board, County staff, and the Vinik Family Foundation.
It will reconfigure MOSI in its current location into a re-imagined, financially sustainable science center that will continue to deliver the high-quality science learning the community expects from MOSI. This will serve as a proof-of-concept testing ground for fresh ideas that may be implemented in the new Downtown facility.
“This is the next step toward transitioning to a new world-class MOSI in Downtown Tampa,” said incoming MOSI Board Chair Robert Thomas, CEO of 2 Rivers Ranch. “We’re going to be asking for everyone’s ideas — we want them to dream and envision how their new science center will help Tampa Bay get ready for the challenges of the future.”
MOSI’s Summer Science Camps and other signature education programs will continue without interruption through this summer and beyond. MOSI’s major summer experience Cardboard Space Adventures will run through Sunday, August 13.
After August 13, during what is typically its “slow season,” MOSI will reconfigure its operations into a re-imagined space on its Fowler Avenue campus. MOSI will re-launch in late fall with a lower ticket price, and guests will continue to see many of their favorite MOSI experiences, including The Saunders Planetarium, Mission: Moonbase, and more than 100 hands-on science exhibits.
“Our community needs a great science learning resource like MOSI. Reconfiguring it this fall will keep MOSI’s important education work going, while making MOSI financially stable in preparation for its move to downtown Tampa in about five years,” Thomas said.
MOSI is located at 4801 E. Fowler Ave. in Tampa. Visit MOSI.org or call 987-6000.
