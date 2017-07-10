Parkinson’s Support Group, Scholarships Awarded & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Kappa Kappa Chapter Of Kappa Delta Phi Installs New Officers
Recently Kappa Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi held its 2017–2018 officer installation. It also distributed some of its community donations.
The first was presented to Edwina Reddick, Executive Director of Family Promise of Greater Brandon, which is committed to empower homeless families, obtain sustainable housing, and lasting independence by partnering with area Christian congregations and local resources.
The second was presented to Mary Ann Massollio, Executive Director, 1Voice Foundation, which supports children with cancer and their families by connecting them with financial, emotional and educational CARE while funding research for tomorrow’s CURE. Kappa Kappa will make also make additional donations over the next month to other local charities within the community.
Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month. The next meeting will take place on July 20 from 2-3 p.m. in the Media Center with speaker Mary Blackinton, PT, EdD, GCS, CEEAA, associate professor at NOVA University.
The topic will be balance and walking. Physical, speech and occupational therapists will discuss treatment for issues related to balance, swallowing, talking and other skills that can be affected by Parkinson’s Disease.
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, is a skilled nursing facility with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs including speech, physical and occupational therapies. Hawthorne also hosts a dementia support group in the assisted living facility, as well as past meetings for those dealing with strokes, diabetes, low vision and other diseases.
The Parkinson’s Disease support group is free and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s. For more information or to register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
RGC Scholarship Awards Ceremony
The Riverview Garden Club (RGC) raises monies for scholarships during its annual Plant and Rummage Sale in February. This year the club gave four seniors who met the RGC guidelines, $1,000 each. This year’s recipients are: Erin Hanson, Kayla La Torre, Victoria Torres-Smith of Lennard Sr. High and Jacob Ross of Durant Sr. High. The RGC club assumes an active role in the community, awarding grants to Community Gardens also. Monthly meetings are open to the public and guest speakers provoke those in attendance to learn more about our shared environment as well as encourage our continued love of gardening.
DAR Recognizes JROTC Students From Local High Schools
The Alafia River Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is pleased to announce the winners of its JROTC award to JROTC students at seven local high schools in Hillsborough County. These students were recognized for their excellence in academics, character, leadership, and military discipline.
Durant High – Matthew Floyd, Newsome High – Christine Torsone, Bloomingdale – Kaitlyn Muldar, Armwood High – Destiny Pilcher, Brandon High – Lorissa Wright, Tampa Bay Tech – Jaylyn Daniels, and Strawberry Crest High – Ericka Rivera.
ROTC Medals are awarded to student cadets of outstanding ability and achievement in high school JROTC programs of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. They are selected by their JROTC leaders and meet the following criteria: Recipients must have demonstrated loyalty and patriotism and earned a record of military and scholastic achievement during their participation in an ROTC program; students must be in the upper 25% of their classes in ROTC and in academic subjects; and they must have shown qualities of dependability and good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership ability and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of ROTC training.
If you are a woman age 18 years or older and believe you are a direct lineal descendant of someone who aided in the American Revolution, DAR can assist you with your genealogical research. Email us at ARCRegistrar201719@gmail.com.
