Senior Games Registration, Fall Craft Show Seeks Vendors & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Holy Innocent’s Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show Sees Vendors
Holy Innocent’s Episcopal Church is accepting vendor signups for its 10th annual fall Whistle Stop Craft Show on Saturday, November 4 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will be held on the church grounds at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Both inside and outside locations are available. The fee for an inside location, which accommodates one six foot table and two chairs is $35 and $30 for an outside 12X12 space, which is well shaded.
Interested vendors can register for a spot at www.hiepiscopal.org. Any questions please contact the church during normal business hours at 689-3130.
Registration Begins For Hillsborough County Senior Games
They’ll be swimming, power lifting, and running as fast as they can. Or as they see it, just another day in the life of Hillsborough County’s best senior athletes.
Registration has begun for this the 37th Annual Senior Games, organized by Hillsborough County, and partnering with Friends of the County Parks, City of Tampa, and City of Temple Terrace. The games take place Oct. 2-20 throughout the Tampa Bay area.
The games typically attract more than 650 athletes competing in more than 40 sports and leisure events, including tennis, pickleball, track and field, softball, cycling, powerlifting, golf, and more.
Contestants must be 50 or over, and the games typically attract athletes competing well into their 90s. The competitions serve as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games.
Registration is required. A Parks & Recreation account is required to register.
Visit http://hcflgov.net/en/residents/recreation-and-culture/recreation/senior-games.
7th Annual Christmas In July With A Taste Of Tequila
Come have fun, drink tequila and celebrate Christmas in July on Tuesday, July 25 from 6-9 p.m. at the Centre Club, 123 S. Westshore Blvd. in Tampa. Raffle tickets and silent auction will benefit Freedom to Walk Foundation. Cost is $29 and includes admission, a margarita and appetizers. Get tickets at www.TBBO.org.
Community Chorale Seeks Singers For Fall Season
If you love to sing and perform but have not found a local choral group, now is your chance to find out if this established chorale is for you. The fall season begins on Monday, August 21 under the direction of the prestigious Claudia Bolaño, who became the director of this non-auditioned group three years ago, and as word of her enthusiasm and professional expertise has spread, the chorale has grown to more than 30 members.
Presenting four concerts per year, the Chorale performs a wide variety of music, from great classical works to various contemporary selections. Rehearsals are held on Mondays 7-9:30 p.m. at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, located at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico.
For more information, visit www.pccchorale.org, Facebook: Plant City Community Chorale or contact pccchoralesecretary@gmail.com or 417-2808.
July 17, 2017
