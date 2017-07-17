Support Group For Parkinson’s, Coin Show & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Kappa Kappa Chapter Of Kappa Delta Phi Installs New Officers
Recently Kappa Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi held its 2017–2018 officer installation. Kappa Kappa also distributed some of its community donations.
The first was presented to Edwina Reddick, Executive Director, Family Promise of Greater Brandon. Family Promise is committed to empower homeless families, obtain sustainable housing, and lasting independence by partnering with area Christian congregations and local resources.
The second was presented to Mary Ann Massollio, Executive Director, 1Voice Foundation. The cause of the 1Voice Foundation is to support children with cancer and their families by connecting them with financial, emotional and educational CARE while funding research for tomorrow’s CURE. Kappa Kappa Chapter provided dessert for the children and families who attended a fun / equine physical therapy day at Quantum Leap Farm, Inc. during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Kappa Kappa Chapter is happy to report it will make additional donations over the next month to other local charities within the community.
Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month. Physical, speech and occupational therapists will discuss treatment for issues related to balance, swallowing, talking and other skills that can be affected by Parkinson’s Disease.
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, is a skilled nursing facility with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs including speech, physical and occupational therapies. Hawthorne also hosts a dementia support group in the assisted living facility, as well as past meetings for those dealing with strokes, diabetes, low vision and other diseases.
The Parkinson’s Disease support group is free of charge and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s. For more information or to register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
DAR Recognizes JROTC Students From Local High Schools
The Alafia River Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is pleased to announce the winners of their JROTC award to JROTC students at seven local high schools in Hillsborough County. These students were recognized for their excellence in academics, character, leadership, and military discipline.
Durant High – Matthew Floyd, Newsome High – Christine Torsone, Bloomingdale – Kaitlyn Muldar, Armwood High – Destiny Pilcher, Brandon High – Lorissa Wright, Tampa Bay Tech – Jaylyn Daniels, and Strawberry Crest High – Ericka Rivera.
ROTC Medals are awarded to student cadets of outstanding ability and achievement in high school JROTC programs of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. They are selected by their JROTC leaders and meet the following criteria: Recipients must have demonstrated loyalty and patriotism and earned a record of military and scholastic achievement during their participation in an ROTC program; Students must be in the upper 25% of their classes in ROTC and in academic subjects; and they must have shown qualities of dependability and good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership ability and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of ROTC training.
Congratulations to all this year’s Alafia River Chapter DAR winners for JROTC students.
If you are a woman age 18 years or older and believe you are a direct lineal descendant of someone who aided in the American Revolution, DAR can assist you with your genealogical research. Email us at ARCRegistrar201719@gmail.com.
Coin & Currency Show
Brandon Coin Club Inc., A 501 (C) 7 non-profit organization, is pleased to announce its next Coin & Currency Show on Saturday, August 5 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon.
30 dealers/45 tables; free admission/parking/door prizes and excellent food available on site. Free coin grab bags for all children under 12 and free appraisals.
ICG Grading Service in attendance and offering free verbal opinions and $10 slabbing.
For more information, contact Jack Laci at 352-777-6073 or brandoncoinclub@yahoo.com.
14 Year Old Vocal Powerhouse,
Estacia, Releases First Album, I Am Estacia
Local fourteen year old singer/songwriter, up and coming Pop artist Estacia, released her first album titled I Am Estacia on her birthday, July 5. The album includes Speak to Me, her first original single released in 2016, plus another seven original songs co-written with her producer, Grammy® Award Winning Pianist, Lannie Battistini who owns and operates Hands In Motion Music Productions and Advertising Media Agency. One of the songs is a bilingual crossover with Estacia singing parts of the song in Spanish. I Am Estacia will be available on iTunes and all major online music stores worldwide. “Estacia has put in long hours and nights into this new album. Balancing her career with school, athletics, and community involvement has been no easy pathway. At such a young age, she is a focused, determined, and hard worker. She really has pushed the envelope stepping outside of her own comfort zone vocally.
My team and I have been working very hard for the past two years to do all we can do to get her name out to the world,” said her producer, Lannie Battistini.
Watch for her official CD Release concert which will be in the fall in the Tampa Bay area, specific date and location TBD.
