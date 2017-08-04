Apollo Beach Living: New Apollo Beach Escape Strategy Offers Team Challenge For Groups & Families

By Marie Gilmore
Can you work as a team and can you escape? It depends how many clues you can follow and how many combinations you can find.
The newly opened Escape Strategy located just down the street from the popular Circles Waterfront Restaurant and near Southshore Uncorked and Alpha Pizza on Apollo Beach Blvd. offers two different themes available for groups and for couples to enjoy a team building or an evening out with a few challenges to overcome!
The new business is owned by local resident and Escape Room aficionado Gillian Garbus, 21, who has been to more than 40 escape rooms doing research for her own design. Parents Jeffrey and Penny Garbus, also assist with the family-owned business, located at 1312B Apollo Beach Blvd. (formerly Desiree’s).
An escape room is an interactive, life-sized and time-challenged quest, consisting of finding your way out of a locked room using riddles, puzzles and clues. Typically teams and/or couples work together to ‘achieve’ the challenge by ‘escaping’ the room within the allotted time period.
“We have had such a positive response,” said Gillian.
The Bernstein family from FishHawk, achieved the DEA Room with seconds to spare. “This was such a great escape room,” said Alison Bernstein who attended with her husband Jeremy and sons Ethan, Shayne and Hunter.
The Escape Strategy has opened with two themed rooms. The first, is “Escape the Beach House” and is a 30 minute experience for the family (up to six people). Cost is $15 per person. The second theme is the “DEA Bust”, a 60 minute adult-themed experience for up to eight people. The cost is $25 per person.
Visit on Facebook at EscapeStrategyAB. Reservations are highly suggested.
Group, veteran and good grade discounts available. Call 422-2877 or visit www.theescapestrategy.com.
