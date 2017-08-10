District Names New Communications And Media Officer, Grayson Kamm

By Tamas Mondovics
Pending approval from the Hillsborough County School Board, Superintendent Jeff Eakins has named veteran journalist and communications professional Grayson Kamm last month as the new Communications and Media Officer for Hillsborough Schools.
According to school officials, Kamm, a graduate of the University of Florida, was ready to lead a team of professionals on July 24, his first day with the district with the goal to improve the connection between the community and the district.
Officials said that Kamm is planning on using a wide range of communication channels, which include its NewsDesk (online news blog), Inside HCPS (a talk show with Superintendent Jeff Eakins that highlights schools and teachers), as well as Social Media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube Channels.
HCPS’ communications team that includes Tanya Arja, (Media Outreach and Department Manager), David Valdez (Marketing Manager) and Doryann Carrega (Content Development Manager) also serves as the Public Information Office, responding to media inquiries and sharing story ideas.
The team is tasked to respond in a timely fashion to all requests from national, state, and local media and provide assistance with ParentLink.
Since January 2016, Kamm has served as the Communications Director at Tampa’s Museum of Science & Industry.
“As a member of MOSI’s executive team, Kamm has managed complex projects and communications effort and generated substantial positive media coverage for the institution,” said HCPS spokesperson Tanya Arja.
Before joining MOSI, Kamm covered a broad range of topics for 14 years as an award-winning journalist – including extensive investigations, breaking news, feature stories and more – on television, in newspapers and online.
Kamm is married to attorney and child advocate Cathy Kamm.
The oldest of their two children will begin kindergarten in Hillsborough Schools this fall.
For more information, please visit www.sdhc.k12.fl.us.
Related
August 10, 2017
District Names New Communications And Media Officer, Grayson Kamm
By Tamas Mondovics
Pending approval from the Hillsborough County School Board, Superintendent Jeff Eakins has named veteran journalist and communications professional Grayson Kamm last month as the new Communications and Media Officer for Hillsborough Schools.
According to school officials, Kamm, a graduate of the University of Florida, was ready to lead a team of professionals on July 24, his first day with the district with the goal to improve the connection between the community and the district.
Officials said that Kamm is planning on using a wide range of communication channels, which include its NewsDesk (online news blog), Inside HCPS (a talk show with Superintendent Jeff Eakins that highlights schools and teachers), as well as Social Media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube Channels.
HCPS’ communications team that includes Tanya Arja, (Media Outreach and Department Manager), David Valdez (Marketing Manager) and Doryann Carrega (Content Development Manager) also serves as the Public Information Office, responding to media inquiries and sharing story ideas.
The team is tasked to respond in a timely fashion to all requests from national, state, and local media and provide assistance with ParentLink.
Since January 2016, Kamm has served as the Communications Director at Tampa’s Museum of Science & Industry.
“As a member of MOSI’s executive team, Kamm has managed complex projects and communications effort and generated substantial positive media coverage for the institution,” said HCPS spokesperson Tanya Arja.
Before joining MOSI, Kamm covered a broad range of topics for 14 years as an award-winning journalist – including extensive investigations, breaking news, feature stories and more – on television, in newspapers and online.
Kamm is married to attorney and child advocate Cathy Kamm.
The oldest of their two children will begin kindergarten in Hillsborough Schools this fall.
For more information, please visit www.sdhc.k12.fl.us.
Related
By Tamas Mondovics County, Education, Valrico