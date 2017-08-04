Don’t Panic Because Tax Happens

By Amy Schechter
Everyone knows that nagging feeling in your stomach when you think about taxes. Most likely, you’re done for the year and the thought of new W2s is confusing at best and terrifying at worst. That’s where Tax Happens comes in, ready to remove any worry and set you on a course for savings.
Theresa Turner, CPA started Tax Happens as a small town accounting firm before she realized just how big Riverview was going to get. Despite the booming population, Turner is still committed to being personally available year round. Her objective is tangible as she is able to immediately picture individual faces and situations even though she may solely interact with clients during tax season: “My goal is to have a long-term, personal relationship with my clients. That way, when something happens, I’m better situated to help reach a solution.” Turner offers an array of accounting services including the filing of U.S. income taxes, bookkeeping services, and new business start-ups. Her goal is always to do as much or as little as her client needs.
What really sets Tax Happens apart is its commitment to upfront timelines and pricing.
Turner will discuss a project with a client, and once she has all the materials needed, she can provide the cost before the project is finished. Her fees are conveniently posted on her website, and they do not charge by the hour or by the form. Fifty percent of the fee is collected before the project begins with the remainder after a draft is provided.
As part of her commitment to being a neighborhood accountant, Turner started a nonprofit organization, Riverview Our Town, to give back to the community in a positive way. She has partnered with Summerfield Crossings Golf Club to put on a number of food truck rallies to encourage the community to come together and meet their neighbors.
Currently, she is seeking a church with a kitchen to expand the Riverview Meals on Wheels program to offer food directly to seniors who may be unable to leave their residences. Donations of $25 gift cards and volunteers are very much appreciated and accepted as humanitarian needs often come across Turner’s door.
For more information on how Tax Happens can make your personal or business life easier or to find out how you can help with Riverview Our Town, call 304-5569 or visit taxhappens.com. Tax Happens is located at 10018 Park Place Ave. in Riverview.
