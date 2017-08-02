Register For Senior Games & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Adam L. Bantner, II Files To Run For County Judge, Group 8 In 2018
FishHawk-area resident, lawyer and business owner, Adam L. Bantner, II filed to run for Hillsborough County Judge, Group 8. The election will take place on August 28, 2018.
Bantner’s love of Hillsborough County and dedication to service led him to seek the position of Hillsborough County Judge. His campaign hopes that his track record of hard work, history of service, demonstrated leadership, fairness, and legal expertise will earn the votes of county residents.
Adam and his younger brother grew up in a middle class home while being raised by a single mother. At the age of 14, Adam began learning the value of earning his keep through work. Since then he’s worked every year of his life (minus two years while enrolled in law school) to support himself and his family. In addition to being a lawyer since 2006, he’s worked at his local pharmacy, restaurants as a dishwasher and cook, gym supervisor, landscaper, personal trainer, and copy editor with the Tampa Tribune. He opened The Bantner Firm in 2016 after leaving Brandon Legal Group. Prior to joining BLG in 2014, he owned his own firm, Adam L. Bantner, P.A., from 2011–2014.
This work ethic served him well through high school, four years in college at Florida Southern College in Lakeland where he earned his B.A. in Communications, and three years in Tallahassee at Florida State University College of Law. He has helped countless individuals as an attorney, continued to serve his community through Chambers of Commerce, coaching his son’s baseball and flag football teams, and leading civic organizations and bar associations. With the county’s support, he hopes to bring this work ethic to the bench.
He has been the President of Tampa Tiger Bay Club, President of Hillsborough County Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, a member of the Hillsborough County Citizen’s Advisory Board (appointed by Commissioner Stacy White), a board member of the East Hillsborough Bar Association, and a board member of The Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce.
He is the proud father of a seven-year-old boy, a member at Bell Shoals Baptist Church, and has an English Bulldog rescue named Daisy. Visit www.BantnerForJudge.com and you can follow his campaign by “Liking” www.Facebook.com/BantnerForJudge. Meet Bantner his next event at Owen & Dunivan, 615 De Leon St. in Tampa at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, August 25.
Local Democratic Club Meeting
Join the East Hillsborough Democratic Club meeting Tuesday, August 8 at Beef O’Brady’s, located at 4330 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico. Meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Bring your family and friends at 6 p.m. to meet the members and order refreshments. Scheduled August guest speaker is Michael Dobson with Florida Voter’s Campaign. For more information, visit www.easthillsboroughdems.org.
Registration Begins For Hillsborough County Senior Games
They’ll be swimming, power lifting, and running as fast as they can. Or as they see it, just another day in the life of Hillsborough County’s best senior athletes.
Registration has begun for this the 37th Annual Senior Games, organized by Hillsborough County, and partnering with Friends of the County Parks, City of Tampa, and City of Temple Terrace. The games take place Oct. 2-20 throughout the Tampa Bay area.
The games typically attract more than 650 athletes competing in more than 40 sports and leisure events, including tennis, pickleball, track and field, softball, cycling, powerlifting, golf, and more.
Contestants must be 50 or over, and the games typically attract athletes competing well into their 90s. The competitions serve as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games.
Registration is required. A Parks & Recreation account is required to register. Visit hcflgov.net/en/residents/recreation-and-culture/recreation/senior-games.
