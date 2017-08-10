Superior Residences Activities Director Wins Director Of Year Award At Conference

By Tatiana Ortiz
Individuals at Superior Residences of Brandon Memory Care sang along to their theme song called You Are My Sunshine as Activities Director Bill Andrew softly played it on the piano. Andrew recently won the Life Enrichment Director of the Year award at the 2017 Senior Living Conference on July 28. This conference took place at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Boca Raton, Florida from July 26- 28 with the sponsor being Florida Argentum.
He had no idea about his nomination for this particular award and shared his thoughts about it.
“I felt elated and very humble to receive the Life Enrichment Director of the Year award. Definitely an honor to represent the state of Florida,” Andrew said.
Andrew resides in the Riverview area and highly involved with The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce for many years. For the last two years Andrew maintained his position as the Activities Director. He began his journey at Superior Residences of Brandon Memory Care 15 years ago and played the piano.
Andrew also attends Mulberry United Methodist Church and directs music there. He started playing the organ and piano in church since 1974. To add, during his college years he majored in music and started his lessons at the age of four!
What he loves most about his role at Superior Residences of Brandon Memory Care would be when he plays the piano and the residents sing along with him. In addition to that, Andrew enjoys sitting at the table with the residents to converse with them.
Superior Residences of Brandon Memory Care offers a homelike community for all levels of Alzheimer’s and other dementia-related diagnosis. These programs and services here utilize the latest knowledge and therapeutic techniques. It does provide amenities too. Superior Residences of Brandon Memory Care also encourages family involvement and community activities.
To learn more, visit http://www.superioralf.com/location/brandon. It is located at 1819 Providence Ridge Blvd. in Brandon. Call 657-8587.
