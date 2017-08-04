The Tampa Theatre Presents “Wine’s World” This September

By Kathy L. Collins
The Tampa Theatre presents its Annual WineFest this September with a fun theme of “Wine’s World”. Join Wayne and Garth and warm up the couch for three days of wine, food and movies and help support the historic movie palace, the Tampa Theatre.
WineFest kicks off on Friday, September 8 with a two-tiered Wine Tasting. You get to taste dozens of boutique wines and sample fare from Tampa’s top independent restaurants such as American Social Tampa, Carne Chop House, Ceviche, Little Donut House, On Swann and more.
In addition to food and wine, you will have the opportunity to bid on premium silent auction items.
Tickets for the Premium Tasting are $90 and for the Grand Tasting, tickets are $55. Premium Tasting begins at 7 p.m. and the Grand Tasting begins at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, September 9, the Tampa Theatre’s historic stage will be expanded to seat more than 275 for an elegant Wine Pairing. The multi-course menu, created and catered by Mise en Place chef, Marty Blitz, will feature delectable small plates expertly paired with exquisite wines.
Tickets for the Wine Pairing are $275 for individuals and $500 for a pair.
On Sunday, September 10, come see the Mike Myers/Dana Carvey classic, Wayne’s World at 3 p.m. The film is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Guests can opt for upstairs seating for just $10 or for the “We’re Not Worthy” VIP ticket which gets you a spot on the stage deck and unlimited mimosas and crullers at the exclusive deck bar.
WineFest is the landmark theatre’s biggest annual fundraiser. Event chair, Michael Stanton said, “The WineFest committee gets to create these excellent annual events that benefit the historic movie palace’s artistic, educational and community programs, as well as the 90-year-old movie palace’s ongoing preservation and restoration. We’re not worthy! We’re not worthy!”
Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite character or come in Wayne’s World-inspired costumes. The Wine Tasting and Pairing events and VIP “We’re Not Worthy” deck are restricted to guests ages 21 and older.
For more information and to get tickets, please visit www.tampatheare.org/WineFest.
