The Village Players Community Theater Present Into The Woods

By Kathy L. Collins
The Village Players will present James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim’s fractured fairy tale, Into the Woods, over three weekends in August. Into the Woods will premiere on Friday, August 4 at 8 p.m. Into the Woods will be presented at the historic James McCabe Theatre in Valrico.
Additional shows will be presented on Friday, August 11 and 18 and Saturday, August 5, 12 and 19. The Friday and Saturday shows will be presented at 8 p.m. The Village Players will present two matinees on Sunday, August 6 and 13 at 3 p.m.
Tickets are just $18 for general admission and $15 for seniors, military with ID and students. You can get tickets online ( a service fee applies) at www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com or by calling 689-0044.
Into the Woods is one of Sondheim’s most popular works. The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.
Gail Pierce, a producer for the Village Players said, “Into the Woods is a story that is not only entertaining but brings out the reality that there are consequences for your actions. What starts as a lively irreverent fantasy becomes a moving lesson about community responsibility and the stories we tell our children. This show is entertaining for teens and families.”
Pierce added, “I personally cannot read a fairy tale to my grandchildren without engaging in the deeper side of the fairy tale itself.”
Domin Pazo is the Artistic Director of the Village Players. Pazo is the director of Into the Woods. Pierce said, “Pazo has a particular love of directing musicals and has no trouble finding and bringing great voices to our stage.” Pierce added, “Everyone is in for a real treat.”
The James McCabe Theatre is located at 506 5th St. in Valrico. For more information, please visit www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com.
August 1, 2017
