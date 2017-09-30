Local Christian News: October 2017

Compiled By Michelle Colesanti
The Saint Anne Catholic Church Food Pantry Is Now Open On Wednesday Evenings
Saint Anne Catholic Church is pleased to announce that its food pantry is now open for food distribution on Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m. The new hours went into effect on August 23 to accommodate working individuals who are unable to get to the pantry during its morning hours. Response to these additional hours will be evaluated to determine if this will remain a weekly offering. The pantry will continue to be available every Wednesday morning from 9 a.m.-12 Noon.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider. All in need are welcome. The Saint Anne Catholic Church food pantry partners with Feeding Tampa Bay, USDA, Publix and Winn-Dixie supermarkets and Saint Anne parishioners to assist an average of 450 families and homeless each week in the South Shore Area.
Saint Anne Catholic Church is located at U.S. Hwy. 41 and 11th Avenue N.E. in Ruskin. For more information about the Parish, visit its website at SaintAnneRuskin.org.
Holiday Craft Bazaar Seeks Crafters And Artists
Crafters and artists are being sought by Grace United Methodist Church at FishHawk for a Holiday Craft Bazaar on Saturday, November 11. The event, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., is being sponsored by the Women of Grace. The church is located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia.
The fee for a 10 x 10-ft. space is $25, and fees will support missions in the community. The bazaar will be outdoors, and vendors will need to provide their own tent, table and chairs. There is no admission fee for shoppers.
The deadline for reserving a booth is Sunday, October 15. For more information and a vendor application, visit www.gracecraftbazaar.com, or contact event organizer Susan Ferraro at bosefer11@yahoo.com or 361-1724.
Grace has worship services at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. every Sunday. Visit www.mygraceumc.com or call 661-8858 for more information.
United Methodist Women 47th Annual Pecan Sale
Pecans are available to order from Sunday, October 1 through Wednesday, November 1. A five pound box of mammoth halves or pieces costs $45. A one pound bag of mammoth halves is $10. Specialty items are also available as follows: chocolate amaretto pecans for $18; praline pecans for $16, and an assortment including pralines, chocolate amaretto and roasted salted peanuts for $20.
To order call Mary Baker at 643-4493, email bjbrooke5@gmail.com or visit www.pecansale.com to order and pay by credit card. Checks payable to UMW can be mailed to P.O. Box 546, Lithia, FL 33547. Only pre-paid pecans are reserved. Others will be sold on a first come-first served basis.
Pick-up is at New Hope United Methodist Church, 121 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. Pickup times are Saturday, November 11 and Monday, November 13 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
This annual fundraiser benefits local missions such as Family Promise, Cornerstone Ministries and the Women’s Resource Center.
For more information, contact Barbara Brooks at 689-7016 or bjbrooks@gmail.com.
Impact Program, Inc. Announces Annual Impact Celebration
Due to Hurricane Irma, Impact Program, Inc. has rescheduled its upcoming, semi-formal, annual Impact Celebration fundraising dinner to Thursday, October 5 at The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Doors open at 6 p.m., program at 6:30 p.m.
Learn how this nonprofit organization is impacting today’s teens by educating and empowering them to make positive life choices and to avoid high risk behaviors. The Impact Program serves Hillsborough County public and private schools, YMCAs, Boys & Girls Clubs, Parks & Recreation Centers, and community organizations by promoting healthy living and relationships to teens through Teen Impact, to parents through the Parent Program, and to teachers and other youth leaders through classroom education. Dinner is complimentary.
There will be an appeal for financial support at the end of the evening. For more information on hosting a table or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.whatisimpact.com or contact Bill Kagey at 600-9446.
