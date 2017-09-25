Benefit Motorcycle Ride Will Help Fund Mobile Shower Facilities For Homeless

By Michelle Colesanti
Showered and Empowered, Inc., a new 501(c)(3) organization is fundraising to purchase a new mobile shower/laundry trailer to better serve the homeless community in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. The organization will hold ‘Helping the Homeless Benefit Motorcycle Ride’ on Sunday, October 29.
The mission is to compassionately honor another’s humanity by providing those who are living in shelters, encampments or out of their vehicles access to mobile showers and laundry facilities at no cost, and to provide dignity and hope to them one shower at a time.
The Executive Director is Brandon resident Christina Jenkins. “Since we will be able to go to them, this will enable us to reach more of the ones who do not have access or the ability to get to somewhere to shower and launder their clothes,” she said.
Future goals of the organization include purchasing more trailers in order to facilitate surrounding communities, counties and throughout Florida. Jenkins noted that they are looking forward to partnering with local ministries, county and government agencies for available resources and their support.
Jenkins said, “Showered and Empowered was initiated from my Christian leadership class at Trinity College back in October 2016. I needed to do a paper on something that had not been started in this area and write a paper on how my leadership skills would make this nonprofit successful. It was started and evolved from there.”
She graduated last May with her Bachelors in Christian Ministry from Trinity as Valedictorian, Summa Cum Laude and received nonprofit status just three days after graduation. She has been working diligently to get this ministry off the ground while also currently working as a full time operating room nurse.
The Motorcycle Benefit Ride will begin at Quaker Steak and Lube, located at 10400 49th St. N. in Clearwater. The cost is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. There will be a 50/50, raffles and an auction.
Showered and Empowered is also looking for both sponsors and volunteers to help with the upcoming Benefit Ride.
For more information or to help, please call Jenkins at 575-2057. You can register online at www.showeredandempowered.com/register/1st-annual-benefit-motorcycle-ride or on the morning of the event at the venue.
Related
September 25, 2017
Benefit Motorcycle Ride Will Help Fund Mobile Shower Facilities For Homeless
By Michelle Colesanti
Showered and Empowered, Inc., a new 501(c)(3) organization is fundraising to purchase a new mobile shower/laundry trailer to better serve the homeless community in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. The organization will hold ‘Helping the Homeless Benefit Motorcycle Ride’ on Sunday, October 29.
The mission is to compassionately honor another’s humanity by providing those who are living in shelters, encampments or out of their vehicles access to mobile showers and laundry facilities at no cost, and to provide dignity and hope to them one shower at a time.
The Executive Director is Brandon resident Christina Jenkins. “Since we will be able to go to them, this will enable us to reach more of the ones who do not have access or the ability to get to somewhere to shower and launder their clothes,” she said.
Future goals of the organization include purchasing more trailers in order to facilitate surrounding communities, counties and throughout Florida. Jenkins noted that they are looking forward to partnering with local ministries, county and government agencies for available resources and their support.
Jenkins said, “Showered and Empowered was initiated from my Christian leadership class at Trinity College back in October 2016. I needed to do a paper on something that had not been started in this area and write a paper on how my leadership skills would make this nonprofit successful. It was started and evolved from there.”
She graduated last May with her Bachelors in Christian Ministry from Trinity as Valedictorian, Summa Cum Laude and received nonprofit status just three days after graduation. She has been working diligently to get this ministry off the ground while also currently working as a full time operating room nurse.
The Motorcycle Benefit Ride will begin at Quaker Steak and Lube, located at 10400 49th St. N. in Clearwater. The cost is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. There will be a 50/50, raffles and an auction.
Showered and Empowered is also looking for both sponsors and volunteers to help with the upcoming Benefit Ride.
For more information or to help, please call Jenkins at 575-2057. You can register online at www.showeredandempowered.com/register/1st-annual-benefit-motorcycle-ride or on the morning of the event at the venue.
Related
By Michelle Colesanti Activities, Brandon, Charity or Non-Profit Story