Career Fair And Networking Event To Help Veterans Find Employment

By Michelle Colesanti
The unemployment rates for veterans have dropped, but it can still paint a misleading picture as there are many who still struggle to find employment in the civilian market. For those ages 24-34, it remains consistently higher than their non-veteran counterparts.
Christopher Godier, VIP Recruiting LLC Founder and CEO, is hosting a Career Fair on Tuesday, September 12 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. It will take place at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon. He hopes that this event will bring awareness about the employment issues plaguing veterans and their families.
The date and theme were specifically selected to help bring this to light.
According to Godier, “We stated we would never forget the tragedies that took place on 9/11. Many veterans were deployed the following day – September 12. VIP Recruiting is trying to repay veterans and their family members for their service and support to our nation with employment opportunities on September 12.”
Recruiters and hiring officials will be onsite. Currently, over 30 companies have committed to attending the event. Attendees can get a free photo to update their Linkedin account, and can also have their resumes reviewed by HR professionals.
James A Haley Hospital will be in attendance to help sign veterans up for their benefits.
Along with the Career Fair, a simultaneous event, referred to as Content and Connections, will take place with five seminars: 10:30–11 a.m. – Recruiter’s “Tell All”; 11:10–11:40 a.m. – Beyond “Transition” – Transformed; 11:50 a.m.–12:30 p.m. – Put Your Best ‘YOU’ Forward; 12:30–1:30 p.m. – Learn how to create your own on-line resume using your own smartphone and 1:40–2:15 p.m. – Creating a high-impact “Paper Trail or the Secrets of “Paper to Placement”
Enjoy free desserts (while supplies last), which will be offered by local restaurants at the networking event that will be going on simultaneously to the Fair.
Some of the companies in attendance will be: AFLAC, Aramark, Bass Pro Shops, Bay Care, Brandon Ford, Century 21, Coca Cola, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, USAA and many more.
All job seekers are welcome. You can register in advance by sending your resume to http://viprecruitinghub.com/contact-a-difference-maker. For information, visit http://viprecruitinghub.com/current-events/ or www.facebook.com/viprecruitinghub.
