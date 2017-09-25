Culver’s ButterBurgers And Fresh Frozen Custard Arrives In Brandon

Staff Report
Culver’s® of Brandon recently opened its doors. Known for its famous ButterBurger® and fresh frozen custard, the restaurant serves fast casual food cooked-to-order.
The restaurant is located at 2470 Falkenburg Rd. Hours of operation are Sunday to Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. with the exception of a few holidays.
“We’re thrilled to bring handcrafted, high-quality meals and desserts to the Brandon community,” said franchise owner/operator, Theresa Hutchins. “We think it’s a wonderful area and we are excited to become a contributing and active member of the community.”
Originally from Wisconsin, Hutchins and her fiancé/business partner Mike Carelli have strong family roots in the dairy state and are avid Packer fans. Hutchins is a graduate from Florida State University with a business degree in finance and has worked in the hospitality industry for over 15 years. Carelli studied business at University South Florida.
Culver’s signature sandwich and guest-favorite, the ButterBurger®, is made with 100% fresh, never frozen, U.S. beef made cooked-to-order and topped with a lightly buttered and toasted bun.
Culver’s Fresh Frozen Custard gets its legendary creamy decadence from high-quality, fresh Wisconsin dairy from which every batch is crafted throughout the day. In addition to making their own creations, guests can customize their desserts with more than 30 mix-ins and toppings. Every day Culver’s offers three flavors of frozen custard: vanilla, chocolate and a Flavor of the Day. The restaurant also features many other delicious choices, including a dairy land delicacy real Wisconsin cheese curd, fresh garden salads, chicken sandwiches and fish dinners. Kid’s meals are also available.
“Culver’s was founded on the idea of providing excellent service and high-quality food made with the best ingredients,” added Hutchins.
Connect with Culver’s of Brandon via eClub and Text Club. Sign up via www.culvers.com/connect and look forward to delicious discounts, coupons, menu news and a special treat for becoming a member.
