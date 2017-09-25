Dave & Busters Hiring Over 230 Staff Members Ahead Of October Opening

By Eric Heubusch
The popular chain Dave & Busters will be opening its first Tampa location in late October. The location, which will be in the Estuary in Brandon near Topgolf, adjacent to Bass Pro Shops and will be the 103rd Dave & Busters to open nationwide.
The building itself will be over 40,000 sq. ft., and will host dining areas, games and a full sports bar. In a press release, a representative said that D&B Sports Bar will be an ideal place to watch all of the Tampa sports teams.
The new Dave & Busters is the first location in the entire Tampa area, said general manager Tim Johnson. With the nearest location in Orlando, Tampa residents will finally have access to one of the most unique experiences in the restaurant business.
“It’s everything under one roof,” Johnson said. “Great food, TVs, sports lounge with 200-inch projection screens, games — it’s fun.”
While over 100 arcade-style games are a big attraction for the entertainment hub, the menu features chef-crafted food, including the Hawg-A-Saurus Loaded Cheese Fries and BBBacon Burger, which features three types of bacon. Behind the bar, Dave & Busters offers innovative cocktails like the Glow Kones and Luxe Patron LITs. Dave & Busters provides many allergy-free options for those with specific allergies such as egg, fish, milk peanut, shellfish and soy. Prior to ordering, just alert your server.
In preparation for the grand opening of Dave & Busters, the company is looking to hire over 230 positions for the Tampa location. Positions are available in both front and back-of-house capacities, including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs and more.
“We are taking applications online,” Johnson said.
Dave & Busters will be located at 10209 Estuary Lakes Dr. in Tampa. Interested candidates should apply online at daveandbusters/careers or call 888-300-1515 for more information.
