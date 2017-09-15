Plaza Bella Invites Residents To Annual Plaza Bella Goes Pink Walk For The Cure

By Kathy L. Collins
Plaza Bella will hold its 10th Annual Plaza Bella Goes Pink Walk For The Cure on Saturday, October 21. You can choose either the Diva Strut which runs from Plaza Bella to the Bloomingdale Library and back or the 5K Challenge Walk which goes from Plaza Bella to Nature’s Way and back. Both walks are led by cancer survivors and both begin at 9 a.m. This year’s theme is “Honor, Support, Fight”.
Registration is open and the cost is $35 per person. Registrants decide whether their donation supports the American Cancer Society, The Outreach Clinic or the YMCA’s Live Strong Program.
For those who wish to honor family and friends who have been afflicted with cancer, you can donate $5 for a pink ribbon.
No funds raised at the 10th Annual Plaza Bella Goes Pink Walk For the Cure are used to pay for expenses. The event is completely underwritten by The Green Boutique. Roz Creager, owner of The Green Boutique said, “The sponsorships you see on the t-shirts do not pay for the shirts. They are asked to choose which charity they would like their sponsor money to benefit. Every dollar raised is donated.”
This is the 10th year of the event. Creager said, “I am constantly humbled by the people that I meet who are fighting a cancer diagnosis. Specifically, people like Terry Yavit, who despite being in hospice, continues to make 300 bead angels to wear on a necklace for the walkers, and another 50 for the survivor goody bags.” Creager added, “This is also the fifth anniversary of Antoinette Cuellar’s passing. She had been a survivor speaker for two years. Her family is planning a big turnout for the walk to honor her memory.”
Brighton continues to be a tremendous sponsor of this event. Brighton, along with other vendors donate many wonderful products that are put into gift baskets. Tickets to win the gift baskets will be sold beginning two weeks prior to the event. You do not have to be present to win, so you can support the fight against cancer by purchasing raffle tickets.
Creager would also like to thank all of the people in the community that help to put on this event including Chris Heath of Big Beat Entertainment who has donated his DJ services for the last 10 years.
Plaza Bella is located at 1078 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. For more information on this event, please call 685-9494.
Related
September 15, 2017
Plaza Bella Invites Residents To Annual Plaza Bella Goes Pink Walk For The Cure
By Kathy L. Collins
Plaza Bella will hold its 10th Annual Plaza Bella Goes Pink Walk For The Cure on Saturday, October 21. You can choose either the Diva Strut which runs from Plaza Bella to the Bloomingdale Library and back or the 5K Challenge Walk which goes from Plaza Bella to Nature’s Way and back. Both walks are led by cancer survivors and both begin at 9 a.m. This year’s theme is “Honor, Support, Fight”.
Registration is open and the cost is $35 per person. Registrants decide whether their donation supports the American Cancer Society, The Outreach Clinic or the YMCA’s Live Strong Program.
For those who wish to honor family and friends who have been afflicted with cancer, you can donate $5 for a pink ribbon.
No funds raised at the 10th Annual Plaza Bella Goes Pink Walk For the Cure are used to pay for expenses. The event is completely underwritten by The Green Boutique. Roz Creager, owner of The Green Boutique said, “The sponsorships you see on the t-shirts do not pay for the shirts. They are asked to choose which charity they would like their sponsor money to benefit. Every dollar raised is donated.”
This is the 10th year of the event. Creager said, “I am constantly humbled by the people that I meet who are fighting a cancer diagnosis. Specifically, people like Terry Yavit, who despite being in hospice, continues to make 300 bead angels to wear on a necklace for the walkers, and another 50 for the survivor goody bags.” Creager added, “This is also the fifth anniversary of Antoinette Cuellar’s passing. She had been a survivor speaker for two years. Her family is planning a big turnout for the walk to honor her memory.”
Brighton continues to be a tremendous sponsor of this event. Brighton, along with other vendors donate many wonderful products that are put into gift baskets. Tickets to win the gift baskets will be sold beginning two weeks prior to the event. You do not have to be present to win, so you can support the fight against cancer by purchasing raffle tickets.
Creager would also like to thank all of the people in the community that help to put on this event including Chris Heath of Big Beat Entertainment who has donated his DJ services for the last 10 years.
Plaza Bella is located at 1078 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. For more information on this event, please call 685-9494.
Related
By Kathy Collins Business, Charity or Non-Profit Story, Valrico