Spring Opening Planned For New Wawa In Old Walgreens Location On Boyette Rd.

By Tamas Mondovics
Wawa, Inc., recently broke ground on its newest Riverview store last month by means of leveling an existing building in its way, which for motorists, residents and neighbors was quite a site to behold.
The approximately 15,000 sq. ft., structure demolished was the former Walgreens Pharmacy, 13323 Boyette Rd., in Riverview, which occupied the approximately one-acre lot located at the SW corner of Boyette Rd., Bell Shoals Rd., and FishHawk Blvd. intersections.
All of this, of course, was good news for Wawa, a privately held company, which recently celebrated the opening of its 100th store location in Florida. The company plans for future expansion throughout the Sunshine State, predicting the opening of 500 new stores within the next 10 years.
According to Wawa spokesperson Colleen Labik, the new Riverview store is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2018 and, as it is the case in each new store, it will bring 40 new jobs to the community.
“Associates in these full-time and part-time positions will not only receive competitive salaries and health benefits, but once eligible, will participate in ESOP, Wawa’s employee stock ownership plan,” Labik said.
Wawa Associates own more than 40 percent of Wawa through the ESOP.
The new Wawa store will offer customers numerous Wawa brands, such as the award-winning Wawa coffee (195 million cups sold annually); the Sizzli, Wawa’s hot breakfast sandwich; Wawa’s new line of specialty beverages (hot, cold, iced and frozen); Wawa Bakery; Wawa’s built-to-order hoagies (80 million sold annually); and Wawa’s beverage line of dairy products, juices and teas.
Wawa, Inc. began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Now a chain of more than 750 convenience retail stores (over 500 offering gasoline), Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Central Florida and employ about 30,000 associates.
Wawa Headquarters is located at Red Roof, 260 W. Baltimore Pike in Wawa, Pennsylvania.
Most stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
For more information, please visit www.wawa.com.
