Tampa YMCA Welcomes New CEO

By Tamas Mondovics
The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA was pleased to announce last month the naming of Matt Mitchell as its new Chief Executive Officer who will begin his new role in mid-October.
According to Y officials, Mitchell’s selection is the result of a five-month search by the Y’s CEO Search Committee to find a replacement for Tom Looby who is retiring at the close of next month after 37 years of serving.
Looby spoke highly of his tenure with the Y, the last 10 years which were in Tampa. “It’s been a joy and privilege serving the communities of Atlanta, Nashville, Winston-Salem and Tampa through the Y, accomplishing many good and exciting things at each stop,” Looby said. “Among my fondest Y memories will be all the many wonderful staff and volunteer leaders I’ve worked with over the years, including a talented and mission-driven team here in Tampa.” Mentioning some of Looby’s accomplishments during his time in Tampa, Y officials included the Y being named Non-Profit of the Year, received the Bank of America Neighborhood Builder’s Award, launched the Sulphur Springs Neighborhood of Promise initiative, created the Teen Achievers program for at-risk students and enacted over $30 million in capital improvements to Y facilities.
In a recent press release, the Tampa YMCA staff and board issued a heartfelt thank you to Looby for his leadership and significant contributions to the Y over the years.
It is safe to say that Mitchell has big shoes to fill and in his new role, he will be responsible for taking the lead on the Y’s current foundation and strategic plan. “During our search for a new CEO, we looked at candidates from all over the country, but Matt stood out among the rest,” said Tampa YMCA Governance Board Chair Al Colby, who also chaired the CEO Search Committee made up of seven voting members from the Tampa YMCA’s Governance Board and community. “His energy and vision for the Tampa YMCA is exactly what we were looking for in a leader.”
Mitchell joins the Tampa Y with more than 20 years of experience with the Y, including most recently serving as the Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of the YMCA of Greater San Antonio for the past five years.
Prior to that, Mitchell worked for the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee in various leadership roles including vice president of center operations, group vice-president, senior branch executive director and branch director.
Mitchell holds a degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. He has moved to the area with his wife, Nicole, both of whom grew up in the upper Midwest. Visit www.tampaymca.org.
September 7, 2017
