Your Monthly Catch Local Happenings In Our Community: October 2017

Spirit FM 90.5 Continues With Its Award Winning 10-24 Project
For its third consecutive year, Spirit FM has kicked off its 10-24 Project, which will run through Tuesday, October 24. The radio station is calling for the community to rally behind its local law enforcement by sending in letters of affirmation and appreciation to the station. The cleverly named initiative stands for the Sheriff’s Office 10-24 code, which means ‘send help quickly.’ This year, the radio station is expanding it to include all first responders.
Please spread the word and send in your appreciation letters to the radio station by Tuesday, October 24, and Spirit FM will distribute them. Cards and letters for the 10-24 Project can be mailed to 717 S. Dale Mabry Hwy. Tampa, FL 33609 or dropped off Monday through Friday during business hours.
If you would like to volunteer to help deliver cards, email Abby from The Big Big House Morning Show at abby@myspiritfm.com. For more information, printable sheets or ideas, visit www.myspiritfm.com or call 289-8040.
Local Author Pens Who Is Israel? Discovering Our True Identity in Jesus Christ and Why It Matters!
Ordained Minister Donna M. Rogers’ newest release, Who Is Israel? Discovering Our True Identity in Jesus Christ and Why It Matters! Book 1: The Foundation, is the first of a three-part series of four transfor
mational and revolutionary books.
This book can be purchased and signed by the author at an event called ‘Thirsty Thursday—Soaking in God’s Presence’ which is hosted by Gateway to Heaven Ministries. This event will take place on Thursday, October 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Celebration Church, located at 1653 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. This book is also available for purchase on Amazon.
Enjoy Fall Fun At The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection October Luncheon
Brandon Christian Women’s Connection‘s October Luncheon ‘Fall Fun’ is Monday, October 9 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bell Shoals Baptist Church’s Special Events Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon.
The speaker will be Paula Abbott and music with Brenda Copher. This is a non-denominational luncheon and all ladies are invited. The cost is $15 for luncheon and entertainment. First time guests pay $10. Reservations are requested by calling Lillie at 740-0098.
Gospel Jam 2017 Seeks Entertainers
If you would like to be a solo act or have a group that would be interested in bringing worship through song, drama, etc. at the Gospel Jam 2017 Entertainment Tent at the Hillsborough County State Fair, please pre-register before Sunday, October 15 by mail to Hillsborough County Fair, P.O. Box 100, Sydney, FL 33587 or via email to hillsboroughcountyfair@verizon.net.
For an application, visit http://hillsboroughcountyfair.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/2017-Gospel-Jam.pdf .
The entertainment will take place on Sunday, October 22 and 29 starting at 2 p.m. Once registered, you will be notified of your performance time. All ages are welcome.
Tasty Venues Launches New Culinary Experiences
Chef Cinzia Cripe recently returned from heading up culinary tours in Sicily and the Amalfi Coast with exciting plans for expanded culinary exploration opportunities at Tasty Venues.
On the recent Tasty Suitcase culinary tour, travel participants enjoyed deluxe accommodations, historic sites and architecture, gorgeous views, farms and markets, Michelin-starred restaurants and cooking classes.
At Tasty Venues, located at 951 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon, you can now enjoy brunch on Saturday, which now has joined the popular Sunday Brunch. Both days take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Cooking classes are held every Thursday and Friday evening at 6 p.m.
Dinner with the Chef is an extraordinary opportunity to engage with Chef Cinzia over a gourmet meal every Saturday evening at 6 p.m. where you can share your foodie or travel experiences, discuss current food-related topics, and connect with like-minded members of the community in a convivial atmosphere.
Call 381-4999. Visit on Facebook at Tasty Venues or at www.mytastyvenues.com.
Busch Gardens Extends Sesame Street Halloween Event Throughout October
Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay welcomes back Sesame Street® Kids’ Weekends this October, with an extended four weeks of Halloween fun each Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Beloved Sesame Street characters, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, Elmo, Grover, Rosita and other popular faces will make appearances and will be dressed in their own special Halloween costumes.
Each fun-filled weekend will feature trick-or-treating and fall festival activities, including a hay bale maze, dance parties, games and character parades throughout the day as well as very special surprises for each theme.
Children are welcome to wear Halloween costumes and every weekend is jam-packed with brand-new events and activities.
For more, visit BuschGardens.com or call 1-888-800-5447.
Related
September 30, 2017
Your Monthly Catch Local Happenings In Our Community: October 2017
Spirit FM 90.5 Continues With Its Award Winning 10-24 Project
For its third consecutive year, Spirit FM has kicked off its 10-24 Project, which will run through Tuesday, October 24. The radio station is calling for the community to rally behind its local law enforcement by sending in letters of affirmation and appreciation to the station. The cleverly named initiative stands for the Sheriff’s Office 10-24 code, which means ‘send help quickly.’ This year, the radio station is expanding it to include all first responders.
Please spread the word and send in your appreciation letters to the radio station by Tuesday, October 24, and Spirit FM will distribute them. Cards and letters for the 10-24 Project can be mailed to 717 S. Dale Mabry Hwy. Tampa, FL 33609 or dropped off Monday through Friday during business hours.
If you would like to volunteer to help deliver cards, email Abby from The Big Big House Morning Show at abby@myspiritfm.com. For more information, printable sheets or ideas, visit www.myspiritfm.com or call 289-8040.
Local Author Pens Who Is Israel? Discovering Our True Identity in Jesus Christ and Why It Matters!
Ordained Minister Donna M. Rogers’ newest release, Who Is Israel? Discovering Our True Identity in Jesus Christ and Why It Matters! Book 1: The Foundation, is the first of a three-part series of four transfor
mational and revolutionary books.
This book can be purchased and signed by the author at an event called ‘Thirsty Thursday—Soaking in God’s Presence’ which is hosted by Gateway to Heaven Ministries. This event will take place on Thursday, October 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Celebration Church, located at 1653 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. This book is also available for purchase on Amazon.
Enjoy Fall Fun At The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection October Luncheon
Brandon Christian Women’s Connection‘s October Luncheon ‘Fall Fun’ is Monday, October 9 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bell Shoals Baptist Church’s Special Events Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon.
The speaker will be Paula Abbott and music with Brenda Copher. This is a non-denominational luncheon and all ladies are invited. The cost is $15 for luncheon and entertainment. First time guests pay $10. Reservations are requested by calling Lillie at 740-0098.
Gospel Jam 2017 Seeks Entertainers
If you would like to be a solo act or have a group that would be interested in bringing worship through song, drama, etc. at the Gospel Jam 2017 Entertainment Tent at the Hillsborough County State Fair, please pre-register before Sunday, October 15 by mail to Hillsborough County Fair, P.O. Box 100, Sydney, FL 33587 or via email to hillsboroughcountyfair@verizon.net.
For an application, visit http://hillsboroughcountyfair.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/2017-Gospel-Jam.pdf .
The entertainment will take place on Sunday, October 22 and 29 starting at 2 p.m. Once registered, you will be notified of your performance time. All ages are welcome.
Tasty Venues Launches New Culinary Experiences
Chef Cinzia Cripe recently returned from heading up culinary tours in Sicily and the Amalfi Coast with exciting plans for expanded culinary exploration opportunities at Tasty Venues.
On the recent Tasty Suitcase culinary tour, travel participants enjoyed deluxe accommodations, historic sites and architecture, gorgeous views, farms and markets, Michelin-starred restaurants and cooking classes.
At Tasty Venues, located at 951 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon, you can now enjoy brunch on Saturday, which now has joined the popular Sunday Brunch. Both days take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Cooking classes are held every Thursday and Friday evening at 6 p.m.
Dinner with the Chef is an extraordinary opportunity to engage with Chef Cinzia over a gourmet meal every Saturday evening at 6 p.m. where you can share your foodie or travel experiences, discuss current food-related topics, and connect with like-minded members of the community in a convivial atmosphere.
Call 381-4999. Visit on Facebook at Tasty Venues or at www.mytastyvenues.com.
Busch Gardens Extends Sesame Street Halloween Event Throughout October
Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay welcomes back Sesame Street® Kids’ Weekends this October, with an extended four weeks of Halloween fun each Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Beloved Sesame Street characters, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, Elmo, Grover, Rosita and other popular faces will make appearances and will be dressed in their own special Halloween costumes.
Each fun-filled weekend will feature trick-or-treating and fall festival activities, including a hay bale maze, dance parties, games and character parades throughout the day as well as very special surprises for each theme.
Children are welcome to wear Halloween costumes and every weekend is jam-packed with brand-new events and activities.
For more, visit BuschGardens.com or call 1-888-800-5447.
Related
By Press Release Activities, Charity or Non-Profit Story, Christian Voice Monthly, Community, Events, Press Releases