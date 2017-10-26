All Family Law Group Named Top 10 Best Firms & Best Female Attorneys

By Nick Nahas
The All Family Law Group was founded in 1997 to provide effective, amicable and empathetic legal solutions to legal issues including divorce, family law, relative adoptions, and eventually Chapter 7 personal bankruptcy. According to founding attorney Lynette Silon-Laguna, the firm has recently added criminal defense to its areas of practice and employs an experienced attorney who has been practicing exclusively in criminal defense since 1996. “We have highly qualified attorneys and legal staff to assist us in reaching our goal of providing excellent legal services for our clients,” Silon-Laguna said.
The firm prides itself on being reliable and timely in communicating with clients and expediting their cases through the legal process. They strive to provide cost-effective legal services by working toward an amicable solution, when possible, to avoid expensive litigation. “When cases cannot be amicably resolved,” she said, “we will aggressively represent you to attain the best result possible.”
The practice provides a free initial consultation to discuss options either in person or by telephone. According to Silon-Laguna, they charge reasonable and competitive rates. “Our services are tailored to resolve your individual circumstances,” Silon-Laguna said. “We gather information regarding your particular situation at your free initial consultation and throughout your case.”
The All Family Law Group was selected by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys as one of the 10 Best Law Firms in client satisfaction in 2017, and as one of the 10 Best Female Attorneys in 2017. In addition, the National Association of Distinguished Counsel selected the group as part of the Nation’s Top One Percent for 2015-2017, and the firm was also selected by The National Advocates for Top 100 Lawyers, as well as also having a BBB A+ Rating since 2009.
The All Family Law Group provides legal services to all of Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties and MacDill Air Force Base.
The firm’s main office is located in Riverview on Highway 301 just south of Bloomingdale Avenue. Contact the firm by email at info@familymaritallaw.com, or by phone at 672-1900.
October 26, 2017
All Family Law Group Named Top 10 Best Firms & Best Female Attorneys
