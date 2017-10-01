Center Place Presents Bet A Buck Charity Auction For The Arts

By Kathy L. Collins
Center Place will hold one of its signature fundraising events, Bet a Buck Charity Auction for the Arts on Saturday, October 14 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Center Place located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. This is a great way to bid on really cool items and support the arts. Auction items have been donated from local businesses.
Bet a Buck Charity Auction for the Arts is fun for both men and women. The cost is just $15. For that you get an auction paddle, finger foods and beer and wine. You can purchase additional paddles for $5. Space is limited, so pick up your paddle at Center Place or make a reservation by calling 685-8888.
Lisa Rodriguez, Marketing Director for Center Place said, “The last Bet a Buck was a fantastic event. So much so, that we had many requests for another one, so we scheduled one for the fall.”
There will be many items up for auction from restaurant gift cards, original artwork from local artists, massages, fashion items, golf outings, TV, a Coach travel bag to Cuban cigars and even a beach getaway. There is simply something for everyone.
Rodriguez explained, “The money raised at this event goes back into our art programs. This is how we keep the doors open. We get no funding from state, federal or local government. We rely solely on private donations, memberships, sponsors, special fundraising events and rentals of the space.”
By joining in on this fun event, you help support Center Place, a non-profit community art center that has been in the community for over 40 years.
Rodriguez said, “In addition to giving easy access to the arts, we also provide a much needed rental facility for weddings, parties, corporate meetings and more at a reasonable rate. We are also used by other non-profit organizations for meetings and their special fundraisers. We are all encompassing; thus, our name – the Place in the Center of our community.”
Please visit www.centerplacebrandon.org or call 685-8888.
