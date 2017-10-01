Eye On Business: October 2017 Bloomingdale/FishHawk

Michelle Colesanti, Business Editor, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Ribbon Cutting For G. Fried Celebrates New Location
G. Fried Flooring America celebrated its new location at 231 Brandon Town Center Dr. (near Target). The new 5,700 sq. ft. showroom displays many carpets, tiles, hardwoods, luxury vinyl tiles and laminates offered by the company.
“We always offer installation on all the products we sell, “said G. Fried Flooring America. “We have both certified sales professionals and certified installation crews.”
During the Grand Opening celebration, HGTV Design Star winner Jennifer Bertrand was at the store for an exclusive VIP reception.
Starting on Friday, September 8 at the store’s grand opening event and running through Tuesday, October 31, a portion of all sales will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay, Inc.
Call 642-3675 or visit https://gfriedfa.com.
Ladies Night Out
HealthSource of Brandon will be host its fourth Annual Ladies Night Out on Thursday, October 19 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Barn at Winthrop, located at 11349 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. Bring your girlfriends and join in for a night filled with shopping, pampering, wine and fun. Come support local women with 40 local businesses for local people in need. Event proceeds will go to support ECHO Outreach.
For more information, email leesapolley@yahoo.com.
Tasty Venues Launches New Culinary Experiences
Chef Cinzia Cripe recently returned from heading up culinary tours in Sicily and the Amalfi Coast with exciting plans for expanded culinary exploration opportunities at Tasty Venues.
On the recent Tasty Suitcase culinary tour, travel participants enjoyed deluxe accommodations, historic sites and architecture, gorgeous views, farms and markets, Michelin-starred restaurants and cooking classes.
At Tasty Venues, located at 951 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon, you can now enjoy brunch on Saturday, as well as the already popular Sunday Brunch. Both days take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Cooking classes are held every Thursday and Friday evening at 6 p.m.
Dinner With The Chef is an extraordinary opportunity to engage with Chef Cinzia over a gourmet meal every Saturday evening at 6 p.m. where you can share your foodie or travel experiences, discuss current food-related topics, and connect with like-minded members of the community in a convivial atmosphere.
Call 381-4999. Visit on Facebook at Tasty Venues or at www.mytastyvenues.com.
All Family Law Group, P.A. Accepted As 2017 AIOFLA’S 10 Best Law Firm For Client Satisfaction
The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys has recognized the exceptional performance of Florida’s Family Law Firm, All Family Law Group, P.A. as 2017 10 Best Family Law Firm for Client Satisfaction.
This third-party attorney rating organization publishes an annual list of the Top 10 Family Law Attorneys in each state. Attorneys who are selected to the “10 Best” list must pass AIOFLA’s rigorous selection process, based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research, and AIOFLA’s independent evaluation. AIOFLA’s annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the attorney selection process.
Contact All Family Law Group, P.A. at 672-1900 or www.familymaritallaw.com.
Two Solvere – Managed Senior Living Communities Coming to Tampa Area
As part of its ongoing growth, Solvere Senior Living will be managing two new senior living communities coming to the Tampa area.
Slated to open in early 2018, Tessera of Brandon is the first of the future sites and will be located at 1320 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. The community will offer 89 assisted living apartments and 49 memory care suites. Tessera of Westchase will break ground late this summer at 11305 Countryway Blvd. in Tampa providing 64 assisted living apartments and 37 memory care suites.
Both Tessera communities will feature a multi-story, bright and energetic state-of-the-art living environment with one and two-bedroom assisted living apartments and memory care suites in various floor plans. It will also provide Solvere Senior Living’s proprietary wellness philosophies Salus™ (holistic approach) and Valeo™ (wellness initiatives for those memory impaired).
“Our Salus and Valeo programs are designed for successful aging by touching every aspect of residents’ lives and keeping them feeling engaged, honored and fulfilled,” said Kristin Kutac-Ward, president and CEO of Solvere Senior Living.
The Tessera of Brandon sales center is located at 221 Paul’s Dr. Suite B in Brandon and is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on weekends. Call 607-6880.
Adults And Kids Enjoy Kraftologee
Kraftologee has created a unique space where the little ones can skip back to the supervised play area to build LEGO models, play with cars or dolls, or grab a rainbow of crayons with which to color and draw while adults can enjoy a glass of fine wine, pint of local beer or a mug of made-to-order coffee. Should hunger strike, crispy-on-the-outside-chewy-on-the-inside Panini sandwiches can be pressed, filled up with grilled chicken and pesto or house-made meatballs and fresh mozzarella.
Whether you have kids or not Kraftologee welcomes everyone. Located at 10312 Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. 101 in Riverview, it is open Tuesday to Friday from 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 Noon-8 p.m.
Call 252-3106 or visit www.kraftologee.com and on Facebook.
Twin Creeks Receives Certificate Of Occupancy
Twin Creeks Assisted Living and Memory Care in Riverview announced that it has received the final Certificate of Occupancy for the new community.
This 65,000 sq. ft. facility at 13470 Boyette Rd., near the intersection of Boyette and Bell Shoals Roads, will provide 80 private and companion apartments in Assisted Living and Memory Care and is equipped with a full-service commercial kitchen, dining areas, library, conservatory, game room, salon and spa, screened porches, bistros, outdoor courtyards and walking paths.
Monthly costs for the community start at $3250 and vary based on size and location of apartments and the type of care a resident would need.
A ribbon cutting will be held on Thursday, October 5 from 4-6 p.m. Please plan to join in along with the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce. RSVP Danielle Webster at 551-2333.
Prospective residents are encouraged to inquire at www.twincreeksretire.com or call 336-2128 to schedule a visit the community.
Return Of The Valrico Sunday Market
The Valrico Sunday Market outside of TMarie’s will begin again on October 22 from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The seasonal market under the grandfather oaks returns as a weekly event that offers fun in the sun, shopping and serves as a gathering place for families and friends to bond, mingle and buy local.
Fifty artisans are expected to showcase jewelry, wood works, glass, candles, flowers, baked goods, kids gifts, knife sharpening and more. There is a food court with live music.
The Sunday Market is located at 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. (just south of Bloomingdale Ave.)
For more information, call 530-0922 or visit www.ValricoSundayMarket.com.
Your Animal’s Care Is Priority At New Pet Hotel
Poochie’s Pet Hotel, located in Valrico, is owned and operated by longtime resident Melissa Bostick. Poochie’s Pet Hotel offers dog boarding, pet boarding and doggy daycare.
Bostick’s plan to open Poochie’s Pet Hotel has been in the works for many years. She wanted to provide the best quality care and wanted to offer her clients peace of mind when leaving their furry friends. The hotel is situated on her property, so you may rest assured your pet will be monitored day and night. Bostick has always had a passion for animals and in the past has worked with several local rescue groups. Throughout the years she has been known for nursing sick animals back to health and placing them into their forever homes. She has also rescued several animals from known kill shelters. However, her passion is not limited to the rescue of domesticated animals; she has most recently rescued several farm animals from horrible conditions.
For information or to reserve space, call 526-2857 or email poochiespethotel@gmail.com. Visit www.poochiespethotel.com.
October 1, 2017
Eye On Business: October 2017 Bloomingdale/FishHawk
