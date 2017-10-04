Garden Club, Parkinson’s Support Group, Woman’s Club Events & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Apollo Beach Woman’s Club Upcoming Events
The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) first scholarship fundraiser of the year will be a fashion trunk show: ‘Accessories or More with Janet Carr,’ Tuesday, October 24, from 3–7 p.m. at the Apollo Bistro, located at 6520 Richies Way in Apollo Beach. Tickets cost $10 and is open to the public.
It is a fun, sociable event with music, appetizers, beverages and wine that may be purchased. For more info, please call Claudia 332-258-4580.
Membership luncheons ($18) are held the second Wednesday of the month at the Apollo’s Bistro. For details and reservations, contact Sharon Vasquez at 641-7856 or sharonlvasquez@verizon.net. Reservations must be made and paid for by the Friday before the Wednesday lunch.
New members are welcome. More Visit www.apollobeachwomansclub.com or contact Membership Chairman Claudia Gassett at 352-258-4580 or claudiagassett@me.com.
The Neem Tree Is Topic At Riverview Garden Club’s November Meeting
The Riverview Garden Club will hold its business meeting on Wednesday, November 8 at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Vickie Parsons about ‘The Neem Tree’. The club is located at the Riverview Civic Center, 11020 Park Dr. Call 654-6987 for more information.
Annual Gifts & Crafts Fair At The Bridges Retirement Community
With the holidays approaching, shopping for unique gifts could not be easier when you visit the sixth annual Gifts & Crafts Fair, held on Saturday, October 14, from 10 a.m. -3 p.m. at The Bridges Retirement Community. This one-stop holiday shopping event features over 30 vendors and is free and open to the public.
Whether it is handcrafted decorations or personalized gifts, such as jewelry and handbags, pottery, candles, soaps, home décor and more, you will find just what you are looking for. “Customers of all ages are invited to stop by this free event to get a head start on their shopping,” said Janet Noah, Community Relations Liaison and event coordinator. “With the wide variety of gifts and crafts, shoppers can look forward to giving unique and wonderful gifts with a personal touch!”
The Bridges is located at 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview.
Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month.
A variety of speakers will provide information on topics relating to swallowing, balance, walking, speaking, mobility, exercise, self-care, cognition, and memory, all of which can be impacted by Parkinson’s Disease.
On October 19 at 2 p.m., the speaker will be Pam Cooper, ARNP who will talk about Parkinson’s Psychosis; the effect of Parkinson’s on emotions and thought processes.
The Parkinson’s Disease support group is free of charge and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s.
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon is a skilled nursing facility with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs including speech, physical and occupational therapies. Hawthorne also hosts a dementia support group in the assisted living facility, as well as past meetings for those dealing with strokes, diabetes, low vision and other diseases.
For more information or to register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
MiraBay Market’s Pumpkin Palooza
The next MiraBay Market will be pumpkin-themed and will take place on Sunday, October 15 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Browse and take pictures in the small pumpkin patch by Tungett Produce. There will be a selection of pumpkins perfect for carving.
Stop by the information tent for mini MiraBay Market first birthday cupcakes by JB’s Sweet Addiction (while supplies last).
The first 250 shoppers will receive a limited edition reusable shopping bag. There will also be live music by Frank.
This will also be the first market since Hurricane Irma, so thank you for supporting the local businesses.
Returning to the MiraBay Market this month is Gulf Coast Sourdough & Wild Yeast Breads, The Cheese Lodge, Apollo Beachcombers, Body Silk By Robin & more. Food will include honey, Vamos Gourmet Tampa Food Truck, Wicked Chicken’s Deviled Eggs, Hogan Made (new Apollo Beach Designs), Stanford’s Jerky, and Everything is Better Fried’s new menu and much more. You’ll also find artisan soaps, art, wood decor, and clothing.
MiraBay Market is located at 107 Manns Harbour Dr. in Apollo Beach. Call 603-7130 or visit www.MiraBayMarket.com.
Supervisor of Elections To Address Democratic Women
Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer is the guest speaker for the Thursday, October 12 meeting of the Democratic Women’s Club of Southeast Hillsborough County. Latimer will address a number of voting issues, including combating cyber-attacks on voting systems.
The group meets from 6-8 p.m. in the large Community Room 8 at the rear of the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, and invites all like-minded Democrats to attend. Call 654-7464 for more information.
