R&F Business Shines For McKee’s Team

By Amy Schechter
What if you could have great looking skin without spending hundreds of dollars at the dermatologist or wasting your time on drug store items that don’t deliver? It is possible. Just log on to Grace McKee’s Facebook page, check out her headshot, and you will be stunned by what Rodan + Fields (R+F) can do for you.
You will not believe it from her pictures, but at 72, McKee, a retired business-technology teacher, didn’t expect to start a new profession as an independent consultant. She was on the lookout to improve her skin, damaged by the Florida sun: “I had a lot of skin damage. I went to the laser therapy place, and it was going to cost so much more than what I could do on my own. Plus, I was not one for the pain of the procedure.”
She purchased R+F skin care regimens for herself and her family, and it became her ‘accidental business’ when people began to take notice of the dramatic changes in her skin. A short time later, she is an executive consultant who leads a team of ten committed to sharing a product where you will not need to cover your skin with make-up to minimize the impact of aging.
McKee stands behind her product: “This is dermatology. That’s what I want to emphasize,” and the numbers back it up. R + F is the number one skincare line in all of North America, surpassing Estee Lauder and Clinique.
Developed by two Stanford dermatologist and makers of Proactiv, Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields, it truly lives up to their slogan: Life-Changing Skincare. All designed to last 60 days, the line of skincare products includes a general anti-aging regimen called Redefine and specialized produces to deal with sun damage (Reverse), acne (Unblemish), and rosacea (Soothe). Clients can enjoy many perks such as a free regimen for sending your before/after photos and preferred customers can get discounts and free shipping.
McKee also welcomes people who want to become a part of this rapidly expanding business. As an independent consultant, you own your own business, and you can do as much or as little as you want. McKee will be there to help you grow and answer your questions. She has been the top producer out of 45 consultants for the last six months.
Visit https://gmckee.myrandf.com/to take a personalized skincare assessment and find out what is right for you and order online with items shipped directly to you. Visit on Facebook.
To become a part of McKee’s team, visit https://gmckee.myrandf.biz/. For questions, contact McKee at grace.mckee@live.com or call 766-5040.
October 4, 2017
R&F Business Shines For McKee’s Team
By Amy Schechter Business, Press Releases, Riverview/Apollo Beach