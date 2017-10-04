Sports Connection: Local Prep Football Teams Contend With Tough Fall Season Start

By Tamas Mondovics
South Shore area high school football teams seem to struggle as nearly halfway through the season their district records have seen better days.
Riverview, East Bay, Lennard and Spoto have all lost their first two district games testing each program’s resilience even as they hope to finish the season on a better note.
While showing a lot of talent and strength, East Bay lost its first two Class 7A, District 9 conference games, suffering defeat by Plant City (27-7) and Bloomingdale 14-6.
Indians running back Tanner Morris turned in another great performance but his team’s two missed field goals (36 and 34 yards) and the extra point, not to mention the double digit penalties, were costly.
Representing Class 7A, District 9, Lennard High School also lost its first two games, the second of which to Bloomingdale (45-17). The Longhorns managed to get within 11, but were unable to stop the Bulls on their quest for a winning year.
The Spoto High School Spartans have had a measure of success during the first half of the season including several big wins against Strawberry Crest, Lennard and King, but the program led by Head Coach David Searfoss, had to contend with a 31-14 loss in its first district game of the season against Robinson.
As for Riverview, fans have been optimistic, and for a good reason.
The program, led by Head Coach William Mosel, has been consistently starting out strong, but seems to run out of steam rather quickly, something that Mosel spoke strongly about fixing for any chance of a win.
“This is a young team and the kids play a tough first half, but we are working on putting together a whole game,” Mosel said. “When we play well and maintain our momentum we can play anyone.”
It is safe to say that while the season is yet to be finished, the above teams have no shortage of things to improve on for a chance to post a winning season.
For more information, please visit www.maxpreps.com.
