Tampa Theatre Presents Its Popular Halloween Series Including Ghost Tours, Movies & More

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
The Tampa Theatre, Tampa’s historic and most haunted movie palaces, is pleased to announce the return of A Nightmare on Franklin Street. This signature Halloween series has been expanded to include ghost tours and special screenings throughout the month.
Saturday, October 21 is dubbed Cinematic Scares. The fun begins at 2 p.m. with a free screening of the documentary film, Ghosts Behind the Screen. The special feature length documentary explores the unique and historic Tampa Theatre.
At 4:30 p.m., come and see Scream and then stay on to see Demons at 7:30 p.m.
For those who want to be totally immersed in the history of the Tampa Theatre, reserve your spot now for Lights Off Paranormal Experience at 10 p.m. In 1965, Foster “Fink” Finley died after 35 years of service to his beloved Tampa Theatre. Since then, strange occurrences have been reported in and around the projection room.
This four-hour experience includes appetizers and desserts, complimentary popcorn and soft drinks. There will be demonstrations of professional paranormal investigative equipment. “It will truly be a once in a lifetime experience guaranteed to make you see Tampa’s majestic movie palace in a different light,” said Jill Witecki, Director of Marketing and Community Relations for the Tampa Theatre.
The cost for Lights Off Paranormal Experience is $60 for general admission and $50 for Tampa Theatre members.
Sunday, October 22 will feature Creature Features. You can see several movies including The Fly at 1:30 p.m., The Tingler at 4 p.m., The Thing at 6:30 p.m. and The Host at 9:30 p.m.
Monday, October 23 brings Unwelcome Guests. You can see the best horror movie of 2017, Get Out at 7 p.m. The Strangers will be shown at 9:45 p.m.
On Tuesday, October 24, you can see Movies That Suck…Your Blood. First up, is A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night at 7 p.m. At 9:45 p.m., come see Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in Interview With A Vampire. Kirsten Dunst had her first major role in this adaptation of Anne Rice’s classic novel.
The movies on Wednesday, October 25 will feature Unearthly Possessions. You can see Invasion of the Body Snatchers at 7 p.m. The Evil Dead will be shown at 9:45 p.m.
On Thursday, October 26, come see Home Grown Horror with the films As Night Falls at 7 p.m. and Dawn of the Dead at 10 p.m.
Friday, October 27 will feature Creeped-Out Kids. The two movies will be The Babadook at 7:30 p.m. and Jack Nicholson in the acclaimed and scary The Shining at 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 28 is all about Franken- What? First, bring the whole family to see Frankenweenie at 2 p.m. The 1931 horror classic, Frankenstein will be shown at 4:30 p.m. At 7:30 p.m. you can laugh at the classic comedy, Young Frankenstein. Frankenhooker will be shown at 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 29 is Ladies Day at the Tampa Theatre. First up, come see Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus at 2 p.m. at 5:30 p.m. See Attack of the 50 Foot Woman plus a special event at 7:30 p.m.- Spirits of the Day: An Evening of Live Storytelling with Deborah Frethen, Tampa’s grande dame of ghosts, local author and storyteller.
Next, Fang You Very Much on Monday, October 30 will feature films such as Cat People at 7 p.m. and From Dusk till Dawn at 9:45 p.m.
Halloween brings a full day of fun and all kinds of spirits. First, up a special Mommy and Me Screening of Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were Rabbit at 12 p.m. Children 12 and under get in for free.
Then, what would Halloween be without the film Halloween? This will be shown at 7:30 p.m. followed by Halloween Pussy Trap Kill! Kill! At 9:30 p.m.
If you would rather celebrate Halloween a little different this year, leave a bowl of candy by the door and come to Halloween Happy Hour at the Tampa Theatre from 5 to 7 p.m.
All movies are offered for $10 general admission and $7 for members.
For more information, please visit www.tampatheatre.org/Nightmare.
October 26, 2017
Tampa Theatre Presents Its Popular Halloween Series Including Ghost Tours, Movies & More
By Kathy Collins Arts and Entertainment, Brandon