Teen Impact To Host Bingo Fundraiser With Coach Handbag Prizes

By Amanda Boston
Would you like a chance to win a Coach handbag while supporting a worthy cause? If so, grab your bingo dabbers and venture over to The Regent on Tuesday, November 28 for Impact’s bingo fundraiser.
Angie Kagey, the Executive Director of Impact, said, “We are excited about the opportunity to do something fun to engage the women of our community.”
Light refreshments will be served with bingo games from 7-9 p.m. To play—the cost is $40 per person, which also includes all bingo supplies. Bingo tickets are available to purchase online. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with limited tickets available at the event.
George Shea with Signature Realty is sponsoring the bingo event and contributed 10 brand-new Coach handbags. The fundraiser benefits Teen Impact, a nonprofit program that encourages and equips high schools students to make positive and healthy life choices. The program consists of student-led school clubs, camps, fun events and a summer staff program.
Kerrie Hoening, an advocate for the Teen Impact program, said, “I have teenagers, and they struggle every day with peer pressure, as do all of our students.”
Since 1998, Teen Impact has served the Hillsborough community, which contains the eighth largest school district in the nation. With a staff of only three, Kagey relies on volunteers to live up to the program’s name.
Hoening continued, “To know that there is an organization in our community that is encouraging and empowering them to say no to sex, drugs and alcohol, is something our community should stand behind and support.”
The evening will also feature a silent auction and raffle that will provide additional opportunities for winnings. The Coach boutique at the Westfield Brandon Mall donated an impressive gift basket for the raffle. Raffle tickets are $20 for an arm’s length and can be purchased at the door.
For further details or to purchase a bingo ticket, visit www.impactcoachbingo.eventbrite.com. The Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.
For more information on Teen Impact, visit www.whatisimpact.com. For questions, contact Angie Kagey at akagey@whatisimpact.com or 264-9368.
