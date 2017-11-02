A Call To Artists Has Been Issued For The 10th Annual Winthrop Arts Festival And Artisan Market

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
A call to artists and artisans has been issued by organizers of the 10th Annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Artisan Market, which will be held on Saturday, March 24 and Sunday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Winthrop Town Centre in Riverview. All artists and artisans who are interested in having their art work considered for this juried arts show, can visit www.winthroparts.org and learn more on how to apply.
This year, applications for the show are being accepted through Zapplicaiton, a free site for artists and artisans. Zapplication allows individual artists and artisans to apply online to art shows. Artists and artisans can directly download images and pay online and the information only has to be entered once. Visit www.winthroparts.org for the link to Zapplication.
For the 10th Annual Winthrop Arts and Artisan Fee, there is an application fee of $25. Once artists and artisans are notified of their acceptance into the show, there is a participation/booth fee of $125. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2018, but space is limited, so you are encouraged to enter early.
The Winthrop Arts Festival and Artisan Market is a juried show, and it has become a recognized and eagerly awaited annual event. Artists and artisans from the local area as well as nationally have participated in years past. Fine art artists who are accepted into the show will be eligible to win monetary awards. Last year over $5,000 was awarded including $2,500 for Best of Show. The show is judged by highly qualified judges.
Bryant Martinez, the Winthrop Town Artist said, “We are really looking forward to this, our 10th year. The Winthrop Arts Festival and Artisan Market is a special event for us. I hope that my fellow artists, who live either locally or a distance from Winthrop, will join me in showcasing their work at this wonderful event.”
There are sponsorships opportunities available at varying levels. This includes the innovative, Friends of Winthrop Arts which allows small companies and even individuals to not only become sponsors, but have the opportunity to judge and select an artist to be awarded a portion of their sponsorship.
For more information, please visit www.winthroparts.org, email info@winthroparts.org or call 758-5161.
