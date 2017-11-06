Bake Sale, Golf Tournament Fundraiser & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Golf Tournament To Benefit Angela Slater Memorial Scholarship Fund
The Angela Slater Memorial Golf Classic will take place on Saturday, November 11 at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club in Riverview. Registration is at 11:30 with a 12:30 shotgun start. Dinner and awards will follow at 5:30 with prizes and raffles. Golfers may register as individuals ($80) and Foursomes ($300). Slater was a longtime Hillsborough County Softball coach who passed away after a long battle with cancer in 2016.
Proceeds will benefit the RVHS Sharks Softball team and the Angela Slater Memorial Scholarship Fund. For more information, please contact Coach Ron Slater at 477-0083.
Holiday Bake Sale
The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) will hold its next scholarship fundraiser – the Thanksgiving Day Holiday Bake Sale on Tuesday, November 21 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at two locations: in front of Apollo Meats, 226 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach and the Apollo Beach Publix Shopping Center in front of The Very Best Barbers Inc, 6416 N U.S. Hwy. 41.
The club’s primary mission is to provide college scholarships to graduating high school seniors living in zip code 33572. The club continues to help the local elementary schools with needed clothing; Thanksgiving and Christmas grocery gift cards and holiday presents.
New members are welcome. Visit www.apollobeachwomansclub.com or contact Membership Chairman Claudia Gassett at 352-258-4580 or claudiagassett@me.com.
November Woman’s Club Luncheon Focus On Medical Cannabis
Join the Riverview Woman’s Club monthly membership luncheon on Wednesday, November 15. Bring your dollars for cash to share and our 50/50 raffle.
The Luncheon will be held at St. Joseph’s Hospital S., 6901 Simmons Loop in Riverview in the Franciscan Conference Room. There is complimentary valet parking.
Special Guest Speaker will be Mindy Budzynski, Esquire and RWC Board Member, ‘Medical Marijuana: Everything You Wanted to Know and Were Afraid to Ask.’
This meeting is one where you will want to invite your friends and family. (men are also welcome at the meetings.) Come to a safe and friendly environment to learn.
RSVP’s and payment should be made no later than the Friday, November 10. The cost is $15 for members and guests. Visit www.riverviewwomansclub.org/paypal to pay.
