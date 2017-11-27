Brandon Foundation Partners With Ashley HomeStore® To Bless Families With New Beds

Staff Report
The Brandon Foundation is the proud recipient of 35 twin beds that were generously donated by Ashley HomeStore® through its Hope To Dream program.
The Brandon Foundation’s Angel Program assists families in the Greater Brandon Community who are affected by life-threatening diseases or catastrophic events. After Hurricane Irma, the Foundation received numerous calls from families who had lost everything and had no place to live.
Through this new partnership, the Foundation has received the 35 twin beds for these needy families. Currently, the Foundation is storing the beds and will deliver the beds once the families are in their new home. Two of the recipients are single mothers fighting cancer.
“This donation is going to change the lives of not only the moms but also the lives of their children,” said Liz Brewer, the Brandon Foundation Executive Director. “A single mother has daily financial challenges providing for her children but when you are diagnosed with a life-threatening disease and are unable to work, the simple pleasures we often take for granted, like a twin bed for our children, is difficult to afford.”
Ruthie Bautista is an Ambassador for the Hope to Dream program and said, “Ashley HomeStore®’s Hope to Dream program is truly honored partnering with Brandon Foundation.” She continued, “It allows us to make a difference in children’s lives by providing a comfortable bed essential to better sleep at night. We can’t wait for these children to receive their brand new twin beds and complete bedding set in the coming weeks.”
Since its inception in 2010, the Hope to Dream program has provided brand new mattress sets to more than 50,000 less fortunate children.
If you would like to nominate a child, visit www.ashleyfurniturehomestore.com/events/ahopetodream.html or request an electronic application by emailing HopeToDream@ashleyhomestore.com. Visit www.BrandonFoundation.org or call 689-6889.
