Children’s Consignment Store Wee Boutique Offers Custom Creations

By Tatiana Ortiz
The sound of laughter and children as they conversed with one another could be heard near the designated play area while their parents waited patiently in line to purchase a few clothing items at Wee Boutique in Apollo Beach.
Owner Mandy Cassiano opened Wee Boutique in November 2013. As an Apollo Beach resident, Cassiano felt that this area needed it as a reason for Wee Boutique coming to fruition. While not at work, one may come across Cassiano at a South Shore Chamber of Commerce gathering because of her active community involvement with it.
In addition, Wee Boutique expanded and doubled in size with it now being 3,000 sq. ft. Shoppers may discover a new feature here such as two dressing rooms. This consignment carries girls and boys items for infants, toddlers and children sizes 0 to 10. It does sell maternity wear, baby gear, furniture, shoes and more. Individuals could also find customized t-shirts, wine glasses from one of the 17 vendors at Wee Boutique.
All of the unsold items go to HCFPA (Hillsborough County Family Partnership Alliance), which assists 500 foster families in the Hillsborough County area. The organization comes to Wee Boutique for a weekly pickup. Cassiano feels happy to partner with Hillsborough County Family Partnership Alliance.
Individuals can get their items consigned here too. Those who bring more than 15 items should call 645-4569 to schedule an appointment. To save more money, Wee Boutique offers a loyalty program for customers. For instance, receive $5 off on the fifth visit and so forth. Military and foster families get a 10 percent discount.
Furthermore, present a valid military identification on Veteran’s Day to get a 20 percent discount. On Saturday, November 18, join Wee Boutique during its Holiday Market from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Do not miss the customer appreciation sale during the first Saturday of every month, along with small business Saturday on November 25.
“Overall, shopping locally keeps our community full of healthy growing business,” said Cassiano.
For information, visit www.wee-boutique.com or like WeeBoutiqueResale on Facebook . It is located at 6122 N. US Highway 41 in Apollo Beach. Open Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
