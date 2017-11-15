Enjoy Songs Of The Season At Center Place’s 7th Annual Holiday Tea

By Kathy L. Collins
Center Place will hold it 7th Annual Holiday Tea on Sunday, December 3 at 2:30 p.m. This event is strictly for adults 18 years and older. Individual tickets are $35 per person. All funds raised at the event benefit arts programming at Center Place.
You can truly be a patron of the arts and sponsor a table for eight for $350. Table sponsors can set and decorate their table or Center Place offers a table decorating service for just $100. Tables must be reserved by Wednesday, November 22. The most elegant and whimsical table will win a prize.
The theme for this year’s tea is Songs of the Season. Holiday songs will be performed by Michael and Jessica Matthews. At this amazing event, you will enjoy specialty teas, amazing savory treats, decadent desserts, scones and Devonshire cream. What would a tea be without special hats? Make sure to wear your most whimsical hat and maybe you can win a prize.
Judy Moore, the Holiday Tea Chairperson said, “For many years, the Holiday Tea has become a tradition in the Brandon community. Ladies look forward to our event as a kick off to the holidays.” Moore added, “Center Place is a beautiful venue situated on a lake in the center of Brandon. Our staff and volunteers love to decorate for the holidays. It is a perfect setting to enjoy a holiday tea with great company, live entertainment and conversation.”
In addition, to beautifully decorated tables, whimsical hats and delicious treats, you will not want to miss Center Place’s fabulous silent auction. “The silent auction with its very special offerings for Christmas giving is great, fun and rewarding,” said Moore. “We always have a large variety of gift baskets for men, women and children. Of special interest are the offering of gift cards of all kinds, plus tickets to Florida attractions,” added Moore.
Center Place is a 501( c)( 3) non-profit that has been serving the greater Brandon community for over 50 years. Art classes are offered for both children and adults. Center Place is a great venue for your next party, reception or civic meeting.
To get your individual tickets or to become a table sponsor, please contact Center Place at 685-8888 or visit www.centerplacebrandon.org. Center Place is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon.
By Kathy Collins Activities, Arts and Entertainment, Community, Events, Valrico