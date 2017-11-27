Eye On Business: December 2017 Brandon

Michelle Colesanti, Business Editor, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
CENTURY 21 Beggins Enterprises Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
CENTURY 21 Beggins Enterprises, the largest CENTURY 21 Company in Florida is proud to announce its 10th location in West Central Florida at 1033 W. Brandon Blvd. The Brandon office recently opened and celebrated its ribbon cutting with both the Brandon and Riverview Chambers of Commerce with a crowd of over 200 attending. Manager and Partner Thomas Simmons is holding the scissors.
Century 21 Beggins Enterprises pride themselves on empowering, educating and encouraging customers and sales associates with the ultimate goal of providing each customer with her or his “Finest Real Estate Experience…guaranteed.
Looking to join a team that empowers, educates and encourages, call 658-2121 or visit www.C21Beggins.com.
Santa’s Wonderland Returns To Bass Pro Shops
Families are invited to the return of Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops. Santa’s arrival welcomes families back to the massive Christmas village transformation inside Bass Pro Shops locations nationwide* through December 24 featuring free photos with Santa and free family holiday activities including crafts, games and holiday magic for the whole family.
Nobody celebrates Christmas like Bass Pro Shops. Every year Santa’s Wonderland transforms Bass Pro Shops into an immersive holiday experience with rustic Christmas cabins, holiday characters and live elves set amongst snow-covered hills and illuminated Christmas trees. The Christmas village offers remote control trucks, a Lincoln Logs building area, a laser arcade and a foam toy arcade. Families can also spend time at activity tables where they can write a letter to Santa and make Christmas decorations and handmade crafts to take home, all for free.
The highlight of Bass Pro Shops Santa’s Wonderland is a visit with the big guy himself. Families visiting Santa Claus receive a free 4 x 6 studio-quality photo and a custom Christmas video to share online with family and friends. Guests can schedule their Santa time using the free Bass Pass system. Upon arrival in-store, visit the Bass Pass Ticket Depot located at the entrance of Santa’s Wonderland to pick up a time-stamped pass.
Albert Tash Named Executive Chef At Seminole Hard Rock Tampa
Albert Tash has been named Executive Chef at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
With 20 years of experience as an Executive Chef, Tash’s employment prior to joining Seminole Hard Rock Tampa included Ameristar, Great Canadian Gaming and Boyd Gaming.
Tash specializes in venue design and operation, menu engineering and design, as well as team communication.
A Canadian, Tash has been the recipient of many prestigious awards over the years including a President’s Award, Chef of the Year Award and a Gold Medal at the World Culinary Arts Festival.
Tash holds a Bachelor of Arts Honors Degree and a Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Alberta along with Culinary Honors from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology.
New Neurogenx NerveCenter Now Open In Brandon
In a treatment milestone for neuropathy patients, a new Neurogenx NerveCenter opened its doors in Brandon in September. One of a growing network of 22 NerveCenters across the country, the Brandon medical facility is a partnership between The Health Solutions Medical Company, owned by Kenneth Wetherington, DC, and Neurogenx, the creators of an innovative nerve treatment program that has helped physicians end neuropathy pain for hundreds of patients. Neuropathy is the tingling, burning, pain and numbness in feet and hands caused by nerve damage due to illness such as diabetes; chronic nerve conditions such as fibromyalgia and carpal tunnel syndrome; chemotherapy and trauma, among many other things. It affects nearly 30% of Americans over the age of 40. Traditionally difficult to treat, patients often go without relief for the painful symptoms. In worst-case scenarios, neuropathy can lead to chronic pain, sleeplessness, loss of balance, falls and injuries that don’t heal.
For a limited time, patients who want to learn more about the Neurogenx treatment can arrange a complimentary consultation by contacting the Brandon NerveCenter appointment office at 813-603-6400. The Neurogenx NerveCenter of Brandon is located at 807 S. Parsons Ave. in Brandon. Visit www.neurogenx.com/brandon.
Southwest Florida Rheumatology Provides Quality Treatments And Promotes Quality Of Life
Since 2010, Southwest Florida Rheumatology has been striving to provide its patients with comprehensive and current disease care management plans. Patients suffering from chronic rheumatologic disease know that patient care is not only about delivering quality treatments but also about improving the quality of life. By combining the latest technology and promoting the wellness of the individual, Southwest Florida Rheumatology delivers high-quality individualized care plans to each of its patients. The office offers medications, supplements, IV infusions, ultrasounds, lab evaluations, lifestyle education and more.
Dr. Priya Reddy is the owner of Southwest Florida Rheumatology. Before opening the Riverview office, she worked as an Assistant Professor in the Division of Rheumatology at the University of South Florida. She continues to teach and train Internal Medicine residents as the Faculty and Curriculum Coordinator for the USF Brandon Regional Hospital Residency Program. Dr. Reddy is also an Executive Board Member of the Florida Society of Rheumatology and the Florida Regional Director of the Association of Women in Rheumatology. When not striving to keep her patients happy and healthy, she enjoys playing and listening to music and spending time with her family.
The office is located at 11954 Boyette Rd in Riverview. Call 672-2243 or visit www.swflrheum.com.
Local Dentist Voted Top In Periodontics By Peers
ln March of 2017, surveys were mailed to hundreds of dentists in the Tampa Bay area, by Tampa Magazine, who were asked to nominate their peers they believed to be the best in their specialty. The votes were sent in anonymously via a secure online process. Dr. Mark Mellman, DDS, PA was voted one of the top periodontists in the Tampa Bay area by other local dentists. This survey and award were featured in the June/July 2017 issue of Tampa Magazine.
Dr. Mellman specializes in conservative treatment of gum disease, regenerative procedures of gum and bone, crown lengthening and dental implants that can replace one or multiple missing teeth.
Dr. Mellman is located at 721 W. Robertson Ave. in Brandon. The office is open Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 654-4545 or visit www.mellmanperiodontics.com.
20/20 Window Cleaning Announces Its Sister Company 20/20 Soft Wash
What is 20/20 Soft Wash? A new company using soft washing as an alternative to pressure washing. Soft washing uses water-based, biodegradable chemicals to emulsify dirt, grime and algae while sanitizing the surface. Its 100 percent biodegradable chemicals do not damage your property or plants. Also, soft washing uses one-third the water of pressure washing and lasts four to six times longer than pressure washing.
One of its specialties is roof cleaning—in particular, those black ‘stains’ on your roof, which is algae feeding on the limestone filler in asphalt shingles. Unlike pressure washing, which can cause further damage to the roof, the Softwash Systems™ use low-pressure pumps and biodegradable cleaners to remove mold, mildew, algae, moss, and airborne contaminants like road grime and sand.
Soft washing is also ideal for cleaning gutters, soffits, pool cages, lanais, fences, decks, patio furniture and much more. From the roof to the driveway, 20/20 Soft Wash can help your home look its best. To get a free estimate, call 863-644-4000.
For more information, visit www.20-20windowcleaning.com. The office is located at 6155 S. Florida Ave. Suite 3 in Lakeland and is opened Monday to Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
American Title Donates to Local Military Charities
All American Title, a long time established title company in Hillsborough County, donates every quarter to local military charities. All American Title believes in giving back to the local community it serves and with MacDill AFB right in our back yard, the military is the perfect option. Donating to local military charities can have a very positive effect on customers and their families. All American Title has operated in Hillsborough County for over 22 years and has always supported our troops in various ways. All American Title has two convenient locations in Brandon and Ruskin.
Visit www.allamtitle.com or call 684-3330 in Brandon and in SouthShore at 649-9740.
Related
November 27, 2017
Eye On Business: December 2017 Brandon
Michelle Colesanti, Business Editor, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
CENTURY 21 Beggins Enterprises Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
CENTURY 21 Beggins Enterprises, the largest CENTURY 21 Company in Florida is proud to announce its 10th location in West Central Florida at 1033 W. Brandon Blvd. The Brandon office recently opened and celebrated its ribbon cutting with both the Brandon and Riverview Chambers of Commerce with a crowd of over 200 attending. Manager and Partner Thomas Simmons is holding the scissors.
Century 21 Beggins Enterprises pride themselves on empowering, educating and encouraging customers and sales associates with the ultimate goal of providing each customer with her or his “Finest Real Estate Experience…guaranteed.
Looking to join a team that empowers, educates and encourages, call 658-2121 or visit www.C21Beggins.com.
Santa’s Wonderland Returns To Bass Pro Shops
Families are invited to the return of Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops. Santa’s arrival welcomes families back to the massive Christmas village transformation inside Bass Pro Shops locations nationwide* through December 24 featuring free photos with Santa and free family holiday activities including crafts, games and holiday magic for the whole family.
Nobody celebrates Christmas like Bass Pro Shops. Every year Santa’s Wonderland transforms Bass Pro Shops into an immersive holiday experience with rustic Christmas cabins, holiday characters and live elves set amongst snow-covered hills and illuminated Christmas trees. The Christmas village offers remote control trucks, a Lincoln Logs building area, a laser arcade and a foam toy arcade. Families can also spend time at activity tables where they can write a letter to Santa and make Christmas decorations and handmade crafts to take home, all for free.
The highlight of Bass Pro Shops Santa’s Wonderland is a visit with the big guy himself. Families visiting Santa Claus receive a free 4 x 6 studio-quality photo and a custom Christmas video to share online with family and friends. Guests can schedule their Santa time using the free Bass Pass system. Upon arrival in-store, visit the Bass Pass Ticket Depot located at the entrance of Santa’s Wonderland to pick up a time-stamped pass.
Albert Tash Named Executive Chef At Seminole Hard Rock Tampa
Albert Tash has been named Executive Chef at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
With 20 years of experience as an Executive Chef, Tash’s employment prior to joining Seminole Hard Rock Tampa included Ameristar, Great Canadian Gaming and Boyd Gaming.
Tash specializes in venue design and operation, menu engineering and design, as well as team communication.
A Canadian, Tash has been the recipient of many prestigious awards over the years including a President’s Award, Chef of the Year Award and a Gold Medal at the World Culinary Arts Festival.
Tash holds a Bachelor of Arts Honors Degree and a Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Alberta along with Culinary Honors from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology.
New Neurogenx NerveCenter Now Open In Brandon
In a treatment milestone for neuropathy patients, a new Neurogenx NerveCenter opened its doors in Brandon in September. One of a growing network of 22 NerveCenters across the country, the Brandon medical facility is a partnership between The Health Solutions Medical Company, owned by Kenneth Wetherington, DC, and Neurogenx, the creators of an innovative nerve treatment program that has helped physicians end neuropathy pain for hundreds of patients. Neuropathy is the tingling, burning, pain and numbness in feet and hands caused by nerve damage due to illness such as diabetes; chronic nerve conditions such as fibromyalgia and carpal tunnel syndrome; chemotherapy and trauma, among many other things. It affects nearly 30% of Americans over the age of 40. Traditionally difficult to treat, patients often go without relief for the painful symptoms. In worst-case scenarios, neuropathy can lead to chronic pain, sleeplessness, loss of balance, falls and injuries that don’t heal.
For a limited time, patients who want to learn more about the Neurogenx treatment can arrange a complimentary consultation by contacting the Brandon NerveCenter appointment office at 813-603-6400. The Neurogenx NerveCenter of Brandon is located at 807 S. Parsons Ave. in Brandon. Visit www.neurogenx.com/brandon.
Southwest Florida Rheumatology Provides Quality Treatments And Promotes Quality Of Life
Since 2010, Southwest Florida Rheumatology has been striving to provide its patients with comprehensive and current disease care management plans. Patients suffering from chronic rheumatologic disease know that patient care is not only about delivering quality treatments but also about improving the quality of life. By combining the latest technology and promoting the wellness of the individual, Southwest Florida Rheumatology delivers high-quality individualized care plans to each of its patients. The office offers medications, supplements, IV infusions, ultrasounds, lab evaluations, lifestyle education and more.
Dr. Priya Reddy is the owner of Southwest Florida Rheumatology. Before opening the Riverview office, she worked as an Assistant Professor in the Division of Rheumatology at the University of South Florida. She continues to teach and train Internal Medicine residents as the Faculty and Curriculum Coordinator for the USF Brandon Regional Hospital Residency Program. Dr. Reddy is also an Executive Board Member of the Florida Society of Rheumatology and the Florida Regional Director of the Association of Women in Rheumatology. When not striving to keep her patients happy and healthy, she enjoys playing and listening to music and spending time with her family.
The office is located at 11954 Boyette Rd in Riverview. Call 672-2243 or visit www.swflrheum.com.
Local Dentist Voted Top In Periodontics By Peers
ln March of 2017, surveys were mailed to hundreds of dentists in the Tampa Bay area, by Tampa Magazine, who were asked to nominate their peers they believed to be the best in their specialty. The votes were sent in anonymously via a secure online process. Dr. Mark Mellman, DDS, PA was voted one of the top periodontists in the Tampa Bay area by other local dentists. This survey and award were featured in the June/July 2017 issue of Tampa Magazine.
Dr. Mellman specializes in conservative treatment of gum disease, regenerative procedures of gum and bone, crown lengthening and dental implants that can replace one or multiple missing teeth.
Dr. Mellman is located at 721 W. Robertson Ave. in Brandon. The office is open Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 654-4545 or visit www.mellmanperiodontics.com.
20/20 Window Cleaning Announces Its Sister Company 20/20 Soft Wash
What is 20/20 Soft Wash? A new company using soft washing as an alternative to pressure washing. Soft washing uses water-based, biodegradable chemicals to emulsify dirt, grime and algae while sanitizing the surface. Its 100 percent biodegradable chemicals do not damage your property or plants. Also, soft washing uses one-third the water of pressure washing and lasts four to six times longer than pressure washing.
One of its specialties is roof cleaning—in particular, those black ‘stains’ on your roof, which is algae feeding on the limestone filler in asphalt shingles. Unlike pressure washing, which can cause further damage to the roof, the Softwash Systems™ use low-pressure pumps and biodegradable cleaners to remove mold, mildew, algae, moss, and airborne contaminants like road grime and sand.
Soft washing is also ideal for cleaning gutters, soffits, pool cages, lanais, fences, decks, patio furniture and much more. From the roof to the driveway, 20/20 Soft Wash can help your home look its best. To get a free estimate, call 863-644-4000.
For more information, visit www.20-20windowcleaning.com. The office is located at 6155 S. Florida Ave. Suite 3 in Lakeland and is opened Monday to Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
American Title Donates to Local Military Charities
All American Title, a long time established title company in Hillsborough County, donates every quarter to local military charities. All American Title believes in giving back to the local community it serves and with MacDill AFB right in our back yard, the military is the perfect option. Donating to local military charities can have a very positive effect on customers and their families. All American Title has operated in Hillsborough County for over 22 years and has always supported our troops in various ways. All American Title has two convenient locations in Brandon and Ruskin.
Visit www.allamtitle.com or call 684-3330 in Brandon and in SouthShore at 649-9740.
Related
By Michelle Colesanti Brandon, Business, Press Releases