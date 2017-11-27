Fourth Quarter Interception Ends Bulls Third Post Season Appearance

By Tamas Mondovics
That the Bloomingdale Bulls varsity football team enjoyed one of its best season this fall, which includes the program’s third post season appearance in school history, there is no question.
Unfortunately, the Bulls managed to put up a strong fight, they were unable to take down their first post season opponent, Tampa Bay Tech Titans (10-1), the No. 2 seed that won its 10th consecutive contest after defeating Bloomingdale 42-22.
Bloomingdale lost to TBT earlier in the season 49-21, but were ready and confident to once again face the Titans.
“We are excited to make school history tonight,” Bulls coach Max Warner said prior to the game. “We started the season 0-2, but our seniors did an outstanding job to lead the team to this playoff game.
On its way to regionals, Bloomingdale (7-4), the No. 7-ranked team, defeated its Class 7A, District 9 rival Durant 21-15 and set up the program for a round-two against the Titans in the 7A region three quarterfinal game.
The scoreless first quarter gave Bulls’ fans that have filled the bleachers to the tilt, confidence of attending a great playoff game, which at the end between the two teams combined nearly 1,000 yards of offense.
Sadly, less than 30 yards from the Titans’ end zone, Bloomingdale’s chances of advancing were halted in the fourth quarter when quarterback Tyler Hunter hurled a pass down the field only to be intercepted by TBT’s Jeremiah Brown.
The Titans returned the gift in the next drive for an 80-yard TD run by Treshaun Ward.
Minutes later Bloomingdale fans were crushed to see the interception of another one of Turner’s passes that sealed the game with another 18-yard TBT touchdown.
Bloomingdale may now have to wait for the next season to go farther, but its season success is not without praise from fans, teachers and school administration, all proud of the winning program, which ended the season with an outstanding 5-1 district record.
For more information about high school football, please visit www.maxpreps.com.
