Headline Concerts Announced For 2018 Florida Strawberry Festival

Headline Entertainment lineup announced for 2018 Florida Strawberry Festival
PLANT CITY, Fla. (Nov. 13, 2017) – The Florida Strawberry Festival released its lineup
of headline entertainment artists performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage at the 2018 event.
The lineup is as follows:
Thursday, March 1 10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
3:30 p.m. Oak Ridge Boys
7:30 p.m. DNCE
Friday, March 2 3:30 p.m. Jerry Lee Lewis
7:30 p.m. Justin Moore and Dylan Scott
Saturday, March 3 3:30 p.m. Cam
7:30 p.m. The Band Perry
Sunday, March 4 3:30 p.m. Lee Greenwood
7:30 p.m. REBA McENTIRE
Monday, March 5 3:30 p.m. Jimmy Fortune
7:30 p.m. Josh Turner
Tuesday, March 6 3:30 p.m. Gaither Vocal Band
7:30 p.m. Casting Crowns
Wednesday, March 7 3:30 p.m. Engelbert Humperdinck
7:30 p.m. Trace Adkins
Thursday, March 8 10:30 a.m. The Lettermen
3:30 p.m. Drifters, Platters and Cornell Gunter’s Coasters
7:30 p.m. I Love the 90s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc
and Salt-N- Pepa
Friday, March 9 3:30 p.m. Charley Pride
7:30 p.m. Earth, Wind & Fire
Saturday, March 10 3:30 p.m. Sawyer Brown
7:30 p.m. Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Anthony
Hamilton
Sunday, March 11 3:30 p.m. Chase Bryant
7:30 p.m. Brad Paisley
Over 24 headline entertainment artists perform every year on the Wish Farms Soundstage and
comprise one of the most popular attractions at the event, Davis said.
Advance tickets for admission and for headline entertainment shows will go on sale Thursday,
Dec. 7, 2017 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, at the
Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City and over the phone at
813-754- 1996.
“The theme of this year’s festival is ‘Building New Memories!’ with a strong emphasis on the
construction of our new GT Grandstands seating area,” said Florida Strawberry Festival
President Paul Davis.
The event’s board of directors broke ground on the project in March, and construction is
expected to be complete by the end of the month. The new bleacher-style seating will
accommodate 9,200 total guests, is closer to the stage and will be more comfortable for guests,
Davis said.
Another change with the construction project is that the event will no longer offer free seating to
headline shows.
“This was an extremely difficult decision for us,” said Davis. “But we absolutely had to
construct new seating. And when you start crunching the numbers, there was just no way
economically for us to offer free seats any longer.”
The 83 rd Annual Florida Strawberry Festival will take place March 1-11. Beginning in January,
specials, discounts and free entertainment will be announced at www.flstrawberryfestival.com.
About the Florida Strawberry Festival
The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest
of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, over 500,000 visitors enjoy the festival’s
headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce and, of course, its strawberry shortcake. The 2018 Florida Strawberry Festival where we’re “Building New
Memories!” will take place March 1-11 in Plant City, Fla. For more information, visit
www.flstrawberryfestival.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (#berryfest18).
-more-
