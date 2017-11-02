Newsome High Graduate Makes It In The Professional Soccer World

By Renee Hobbs
You didn’t mess with her on the field then, and you still don’t. Former FishHawk (FH) resident Ana Cate began playing soccer when she was six years old, scoring numerous goals her first time on the field. Cate laughed and said, “My mom thought everyone did that.”
Twenty five year old Cate attended Nativity Catholic School her seventh and eighth grades, going on to Newsome High School where she played soccer all four years. Cate graduated and attended Auburn University on scholarship. The young athlete then studied at Durham University in England, also on scholarship.
Cate earned her Master’s Degree in education and after graduating, Cate signed her first contract with a professional soccer team in Iceland, Fimleikafelag Hafnarfjordor. Cate played one season and said, “It was really rough. We were a pretty bad team.” Cate stayed in Iceland and was invited to a trial from the defending champions, Stjarnan. Cate did that and then signed a one year contract that she renewed last fall. “We finished in second place last season”, and this season she and her team took home the Icelandic Premier League Championship Trophy. Cate said this is definitely the highlight of her career so far.
Cate has been in Iceland almost two and a half years and said, “I miss my family the most. Being able to drive over and see them. Also to have them at my games. That’s the toughest thing.” Cate said she missed the weather here,”but not in the summer…it’s too hot.”
One of Cate’s favorite things about Iceland is the openness; “It’s a liberal and forward thinking society. They’re very resourceful people.” Cate also coaches two younger girls’ soccer teams and has managed to master the language. Cate was already fluent in Spanish and said, “It has helped me learn Icelandic”, and added, “There are some similar sounds and sentence structure.”
Cate went on to talk about the fact that she doesn’t make it back to FH enough, “Maybe three times a year.” Cate’s parents still live in the house where she was raised in FH.
For more information about women’s soccer in the FH area you can visit floridahawkssfc.com, formerly FishHawk Soccer Club.
