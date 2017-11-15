The East Hillsborough Art Guild Offers Art Exhibits, Classes And Annual Christmas Show

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
EHAG, the East Hillsborough Art Guild, has a new art exhibit at the Classroom Gallery located at the 1914 Plant City High School Community Center located at 605 N. Collins St. in historic downtown Plant City. The current art exhibit showcases 13 artists/members of EHAG. The featured artist is Plant City resident, Danny Lewis.
Lewis’ paintings portray lovely landscapes. Gay Nell Lewis, chair of the Art Around Town Project for EHAG said, “Members of EHAG are given the opportunity to showcase their work at the several venues we have around town including the Classroom Gallery.”
In addition to Lewis’ paintings, the gallery exhibit includes the works of several other EHAG members. Members of the public can view the exhibit Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Enter from the Archives Office. To schedule a private tour, contact Gay Nell Lewis at 763-8190.
The Classroom Gallery is a partnership venue between the East Hillsborough Historical Society and EHAG. In addition to the exhibit which stays up for 60-90 days, members of EHAG offer art classes at the Classroom Gallery. Specifically, Betty Fairbanks offers a watercolor class every Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. Loretta Burns offers a beginner class on the 2nd Tuesday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information and to register for the classes, please visit www.ehagfinearts.com.
Of special interest is a Beginner Stained Glass Class that will be offered on Thursday, December 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by new EHAG member, Ruth Bolles. This class has limited space and is for individuals 16 years and older. The cost is $35 which includes all materials. To register for the class, please call Bolles at 269-352-5544 or email fragments1@comcast.net.
EHAG will host its Annual Christmas Show and Sale on Thursday, November 30 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Plant City Entertainment located at 101 N. Thomas St. in Plant City.
Funds raised at the Annual Christmas Show help fund the East Hillsborough Art Guild Visual Art Grants Fund.
This will be a special event, so you will not want to miss it. Please visit www.ehagfinearts.com for more information.
