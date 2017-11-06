Top Skateboarders Crowned At Best Shredder Finals At Apollo Beach Skate Park
By Tamas Mondovics
Four young local skateboarders were named last month at the conclusion of Hillsborough County’s annual Best Shredder tournament series.
The conclusion of the three-contest best skateboarder’s event was held on Saturday, September 30, at Apollo Beach Skate Park, 664 Golf and Sea Blvd. The park is designed for beginners and offers a street-like experience.
Each of the three events promoted a different Hillsborough County skateboard park, while allowing young skaters to show off their skills and talents.
The overall winners in the four age categories are Sam Christoff (8 and under), Arianna McGuckin (9-12), Paris Kilby (13-15) and Sly Sullivan (16 and up).
New this year at each event was the best-trick exhibitions during midpoint breaks. Skaters who execute the best tricks earn prizes, but the maneuvers won’t count toward the Best Shredder competition.
Leading up to the finals was the tourney’s second, and traditionally the largest contest held in early August at the Brandon Skate Park, 5720 Providence Rd. in Brandon.
Christoff, Kilby and Sullivan were the winners of the Brandon tourney.
This year’s competition began on Saturday, March 18, at the Jackson Springs Skate Park, the County’s newest course located at 8612 Jackson Springs Rd. in Tampa.
The annual tournament is organized each year by Hillsborough County’s Parks and Recreation, and feature skateboarding-related vendors and exhibits.
County officials said that the idea of the event is to showcase the area’s most talented skaters and the County’s three skateboard parks as the sport gets increasingly popular. The Best Shredder event helps fuel the excitement.
November 6, 2017
Top Skateboarders Crowned At Best Shredder Finals At Apollo Beach Skate Park
By Tamas Mondovics
Four young local skateboarders were named last month at the conclusion of Hillsborough County’s annual Best Shredder tournament series.
The conclusion of the three-contest best skateboarder’s event was held on Saturday, September 30, at Apollo Beach Skate Park, 664 Golf and Sea Blvd. The park is designed for beginners and offers a street-like experience.
Each of the three events promoted a different Hillsborough County skateboard park, while allowing young skaters to show off their skills and talents.
The overall winners in the four age categories are Sam Christoff (8 and under), Arianna McGuckin (9-12), Paris Kilby (13-15) and Sly Sullivan (16 and up).
New this year at each event was the best-trick exhibitions during midpoint breaks. Skaters who execute the best tricks earn prizes, but the maneuvers won’t count toward the Best Shredder competition.
Leading up to the finals was the tourney’s second, and traditionally the largest contest held in early August at the Brandon Skate Park, 5720 Providence Rd. in Brandon.
Christoff, Kilby and Sullivan were the winners of the Brandon tourney.
This year’s competition began on Saturday, March 18, at the Jackson Springs Skate Park, the County’s newest course located at 8612 Jackson Springs Rd. in Tampa.
The annual tournament is organized each year by Hillsborough County’s Parks and Recreation, and feature skateboarding-related vendors and exhibits.
County officials said that the idea of the event is to showcase the area’s most talented skaters and the County’s three skateboard parks as the sport gets increasingly popular. The Best Shredder event helps fuel the excitement.
For more information or to register, visit HCFLGov.net/skate or call 744-5319.
Related
By Tamas Mondovics Riverview/Apollo Beach, Sports