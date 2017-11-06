Winthrop Arts Annual Children’s Art Show Is Presented By Suncoast Credit Union

Photo: Madison Jewell, a 14 year old student from Mulrennan Middle School, was awarded Best in Show.
With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
On Thursday, October 26, Winthrop Arts held a reception honoring the young artists who entered its Annual Children’s Art Show. The show and reception were held at the Art Factory located in Riverview. This was an exciting time for Winthrop Arts as this year’s show was sponsored and presented by Suncoast Credit Union.
Kendra Wilson, said, “Suncoast Credit Union is so pleased to be the presenting sponsor of this amazing show.” Wilson added, “As one of the judges, I can attest to the caliber of artistic talent and creativity that the students exhibit in their works of art.”
Bryant Martinez, the Winthrop Town Artist and lead art instructor at the Art Factory said, “We look forward to this show every year. It is always amazing to see the artwork the talented students create.”
The Winthrop Arts Annual Children’s Art Show is open to all area students 18 years old and younger. This year students were able to select the medium used as well as the subject matter. It was a very eclectic and diverse show. Children from several area schools including Symmes Elementary, Winthrop Charter and St. Stephens entered the show.
The Best in Show was awarded to Madison Jewell, a 14 year old student from Mulrennan Middle School. Jewell’s medium was prisma color. She created a truly extraordinary piece featuring a Persian cat. Jewell said in her Artist’s Statement, “My friend visited from Boston for a week, and I got to meet Charlotte, her Persian cat. A while back, Charlotte was hit by a car, and she asked me to draw her for her room. I decided to try out this picture in a contest before sending it to her.”
Jewell received $25 plus four art classes at the Art Factory. Her piece was selected from the over 35 pieces that were entered.
Other winners included- (ages 5 to 8) Zoe Gonzalez (1st place); Sophia Brongo (2nd place); Elaine Kowaleski (3rd place); and Audrianna Mejias (honorable mention); (ages 9 to 12) Tamya Blackman (1st place); Kaylie Waldrop (2nd place); Miles White (3rd place); and Marley Melone and Khloe Coffie (honorable mention); (ages 13 to 18) Hailey Rodriguez (1st place); Emaly Martinez (2nd place); Hailey Rodriguez (3rd place); and Stephanie Goodman (honorable mention).
For more info on the Art Factory, please visit www.winthroparts.org.
