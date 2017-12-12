Eye On Business: December 2017 Valrico

Michelle Colesanti, Business Editor, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Local Dentist Voted Top In Periodontics By Peers
Dr. Mark Mellman, DDS, PA was voted one of the top periodontists in the Tampa Bay area by other local dentists. This survey and award were featured in the June/July 2017 issue of Tampa Magazine.
Dr. Mellman specializes in conservative treatment of gum disease, regenerative procedures of gum and bone, crown lengthening and dental implants that can replace one or multiple missing teeth.
Dr. Mellman is located at 721 W. Robertson Ave. in Brandon. The office is open Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Call 654-4545 or visit www.mellmanperiodontics.com.
Pamper Yourself At VIP Nails Spa
VIP Nails Spa is the ideal destination to get pampered. It offers comfortable, clean and friendly space to help you relax after a long work day. Owner Ann Nguyen said, “The skillful, professional and experienced staff will treat you like a queen. Whether you need a full day of rejuvenation, a completely new style or a quick manicure, you’ll find it here.”
Nail care services offered are acrylic, gel, shellac and dipping. Other services include eyelash extension, facial, waxing & permanent make up and microblading.
The hours are Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. VIP Nails Spa is located at 938 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Call for an appointment at 438-8771. Visit www.vipnailsspas.com.
Luxury Townhomes At Park Square Newest Project By Chadwell Homes
Chadwell Homes has been a trusted homebuilder in Brandon since 1987. Owners Mike and Jodi Chadwell announce their newest project, Townhomes at Park Square.
Chadwell Homes broke ground on the luxury townhomes in Park Square consisting of two buildings, with square footage ranging from 2,345 to 2,868 sq. ft. on Churchview, and the second building, with one remaining unit at 2,868 sq. ft. and a three car garage on Bridgecrossing. The seventh unit will be occupied by Mike and Jodi who are ready for no maintenance living now that they are empty nesters.
Future homeowners of these luxury townhomes receive concierge service in the Chadwell Homes showroom with the most current materials on the market today and design services by renowned Interior Designer Jodi Chadwell, who will ensure that their home reflects their personal style.
Call Chadwell Homes at 610-2946 or visit ChadwellHomes.com.
All American Title Donates To Local Military Charities
All American Title, a long time established title company in Hillsborough County, donates every quarter to local military charities. All American Title believes in giving back to the local community it serves and with MacDill AFB right in our back yard, the military is the perfect option. Donating to local military charities can have a very positive effect on customers and their families. All American Title has operated in Hillsborough County for over 22 years and has always supported our troops in various ways. All American Title has two convenient locations in Brandon and Ruskin.
Visit www.allamtitle.com or call 684-3330 in Brandon and in SouthShore at 649-9740.
Attend Vision Board Party To Help Define Your Ideas
A Vision Board is a way to see your own ideas to yourself, to anchor to your dreams and allow the magic of manifestation to work in your life.
You are invited to attend a Vision Board Party on Saturday, January 13 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at CoWork Landing, 522 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. It will include brunch, mimosas and new friends. Seating is limited to 20 so make your reservations early.
To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/create-your-life-vision-board-workshop-tickets-39345129341?aff=es2.
CoWork Landing has one office available for the business owner who needs a one-person office in a collaborative work environment centrally located in Brandon. If you are interested, please call Shannon at 924-4679.
Grand Master Earl Harris’ Legacy Continues Through Proletics Martial Arts
Although Proletics MA has been around since 2015, Proletics Martial Arts opened its doors locally in Bloomingdale at 1015 E. Bloomingdale Ave. Chief Instructor Breanna Harris, the daughter of Grand Master Earl Harris, started her Martial Arts training when she was 4 years old. Throughout her Martial Arts training, she has won numerous state and national titles, and enjoys teaching Martial Arts & Life skills to the youth in the community.
The staff works with children developing motor skills as well as testing athletic ability in both physical fitness and martial arts. Kids can start training at Proletics at the age of 4 years old at this Tae Kwon Do based martial arts school.
The youth students are taught by 4th degree black belt Breanna Harris and 3rd degree black Belt Addison Newberry, both trained under the direction of Grandmaster Earl Harris for numerous years. Other staff members include Coach Don, fiancé of Ms. Harris, who has over five years in coaching team sports and mentoring kids with disabilities. Also Deborah Harris, the office administrator and wife of Grandmaster Harris, together they owned and operated Earl Harris Karate Academy for over 20 years.
The adult martial arts classes are taught by Grandmaster Earl M Harris himself. Grandmaster is a 10th degree black belt in the Earl Harris Karate System. Proletics offers many different programs to suit different needs such as: The After School Pick-Up Program with transportation from most local area schools, evening youth martial arts classes, Summer Camp, Full Day Camp and adult martial arts classes.
For free intro classes please feel free to stop in, call or email them to schedule your intro class.
Master Garage Door Company Celebrates Two Decades Of Service
In November, Master Garage Door Company celebrated 20 years of service.
“It’s been an incredible journey,” said Steve Manning, owner of Master Garage Door. “When we started, we wanted our business to be known for honest, trustworthy service, and that’s carried us through all these years. We are grateful for our customers and our community”.
Manning, along with his wife, Tawnie Manning, founded their family business in Gibsonton in 1997. Master Garage Door relocated to Brandon in 1998. Master Garage Door operates in Hillsborough County. They sell and repair garage doors and related accessories, such as springs and garage door openers . They respond to both routine and emergency service calls.
“Most people don’t often think about their garage door systems. It’s easy to take them for granted. But all that changes immediately when there’s a problem with the system. When people are unable to use their cars or enter or secure their homes through their garages, it’s a major problem,” said Steve Manning.
“Garage door systems are more than just conveniences — they’re important parts of daily life,” said Tawnie Manning. “We love providing our community with the support and services needed to keep their homes and businesses functioning.”
Call 684-7744. Visit www.MasterGarageDoor.com.
ImageLift Helps You Refresh And Look Younger
Have you ever wanted to refresh your facial appearance? Would you like to look younger, yet avoid surgery? Do you have a special event, wedding, reunion, anniversary, or are you just looking to invest in yourself?
Dr. Rich Castellano is an artist and an award-winning double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon. He is currently the #1 Bellafill facial filler injector in the United States, and he has performed or 3,500 facelifts under local anesthesia. Check out his two Wall Street Journal best-selling books on Amazon: the Smile Prescription, and We Guarantee We Can Make You Look Younger.
Your face is sacred. Before you have a facelift or filler injection, make sure you meet Dr. Rich. Watch his videos now on Facebook Alive and learn why patients come from across the country and all over the world for Dr. Rich’s specialized approach.
ImageLift is located at 3314 Henderson Blvd., Ste. 201 in Tampa. Hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 463-9245. Visit www.ImageLift.com or Facebook.com/ImageLift.
