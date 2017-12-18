Hillsborough County Offices, Facilities, and Services Schedule for the Holidays

Press Release
Most Hillsborough County offices and many public facilities will be closed certain work days or have adjusted schedules during the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.
Also, schedules for libraries in the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative include early closings during the holidays. For information about specific locations, call (813) 273-3652 or visit HCPLC.org.
Saturday, Dec. 23
All libraries in the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative will be closed.
Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24
OPEN:
The Pet Resource Center, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Except for Veterans Memorial Park and the Dead River section of Wilderness Park, all conservation parks will be open until 2 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park and Dead River will be closed for the day.
CLOSED:
All libraries
Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25
All Hillsborough County offices and facilities, including conservation parks, will be closed.
Emergency calls regarding County water and wastewater service may be directed to
(813) 744-5600.
A limited number of Animal Safety and Enforcement officers will be on call for emergencies only, through the Pet Resource Center’s main number, (813) 744-5660.
Tuesday, Dec. 26
OPEN:
Garbage, recycling, and yard waste collections will follow a normal schedule. Disposal sites (community collection centers, yard and wood waste processing facilities, transfer stations, the Resource Recovery Facility, and Southeast County Landfill) will be open.
All conservation parks
Bruton Memorial Library in Plant City
CLOSED:
The administrative offices of County government
All branches of Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library and the Temple Terrace Public Library
All County recreation centers and skate parks
The Pet Resource Center. A limited number of Animal Safety and Enforcement Officers will be on call for emergencies only, through the main number, (813) 744-5660.
Hillsborough County’s Customer Service Center
The Center for Development Services
All Social Services Community Resource Centers, County-operated Head Start/Early Head Start Centers, and senior centers and nutrition sites
The Sunshine Line transportation service
The Public Utilities Department customer service centers in Northdale and Brandon. Emergency calls regarding County water and wastewater service may be directed to (813) 744-5600.
New Year’s Eve, Sunday, Dec. 31
OPEN:
The Pet Resource Center, until 5 p.m.
Bruton Memorial Library in Plant City
All conservation parks
CLOSED:
All branches of Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library and the Temple Terrace Public Library
New Year’s Day, Monday, Jan. 1
OPEN:
All conservation parks
Recycling collection will follow a normal schedule. However, there will be no collection of garbage or yard waste.
CLOSED:
All other Hillsborough County facilities and offices
Emergency calls regarding County water and wastewater service may be directed to
(813) 744-5600.
A limited number of Animal Safety and Enforcement officers will be on call for emergencies only, through the Pet Resource Center’s main number, (813) 744-5660.
