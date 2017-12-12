By Kate Quesada
Rivercrest Oppose Zoning Changes
The Riverview HOA and CDD have taken the challenge of objecting to the proposed zoning changes which allow Copart to change the zoning an purchase property to expand their facilities along the U.S. Hwy. 301 frontage of the community. They believe the zoning change would allow excessive dust, noise, overspray lighting, security issues and possible problems with wetland management. CDD representatives encourage all residents to visit the Rivercrest CDD office and view the petition and to attend all county meetings on the subject. They also suggest emailing the County Commissioners of Hillsborough County.
The Rivercrest CDD office is located at 11560 Ramble Creek Dr. in Riverview and can be reached at 672-3804.
Ladies Invited to Bunco Games
Residents are invited to a ladies’ bunco game at the Rivercrest Clubhouse monthly, starting January 10 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Bunco, a friendly dice game, strictly for enjoyment and entertainment, is planned to afford women the opportunity to socialize and meet other residents. It is open to women who are Rivercrest residents or who are members of the CDD. They must 18 years of age or older and must have a current, active access card. A minimum of 12 players is desirable with a maximum of 20 total players. Guests will be allowed on a space available basis.
To reserve a seat, women should contact the organizer, Dianne Billups at diaups@aol.com or text 263-8058, no later than January 5. Players are asked to bring $5, which will be used for prize money, their own beverages and light snacks to be shared among the players. After establishing initial interest, the games will take place on the first Wednesday of each month (September-May).
Related
December 12, 2017
HOA: Zoning Changes, Bunco And More
By Kate Quesada
Rivercrest Oppose Zoning Changes
The Riverview HOA and CDD have taken the challenge of objecting to the proposed zoning changes which allow Copart to change the zoning an purchase property to expand their facilities along the U.S. Hwy. 301 frontage of the community. They believe the zoning change would allow excessive dust, noise, overspray lighting, security issues and possible problems with wetland management. CDD representatives encourage all residents to visit the Rivercrest CDD office and view the petition and to attend all county meetings on the subject. They also suggest emailing the County Commissioners of Hillsborough County.
The Rivercrest CDD office is located at 11560 Ramble Creek Dr. in Riverview and can be reached at 672-3804.
Ladies Invited to Bunco Games
Residents are invited to a ladies’ bunco game at the Rivercrest Clubhouse monthly, starting January 10 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Bunco, a friendly dice game, strictly for enjoyment and entertainment, is planned to afford women the opportunity to socialize and meet other residents. It is open to women who are Rivercrest residents or who are members of the CDD. They must 18 years of age or older and must have a current, active access card. A minimum of 12 players is desirable with a maximum of 20 total players. Guests will be allowed on a space available basis.
To reserve a seat, women should contact the organizer, Dianne Billups at diaups@aol.com or text 263-8058, no later than January 5. Players are asked to bring $5, which will be used for prize money, their own beverages and light snacks to be shared among the players. After establishing initial interest, the games will take place on the first Wednesday of each month (September-May).
Related
By Kate Quesada Activities, Community, HOA