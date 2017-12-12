Weight Loss Support Group, Garden Club & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Lions Meeting Welcomes Brandon Outreach Clinic Speaker
At the Lions Club meeting in November, Brandon Outreach Clinic speaker, Debbie Meegan spoke to members about the Clinic’s program.
The Clinic’s objective is to provide free medical care to low income uninsured persons. The program includes diagnosis, lab tests, and follow-up care, assistance with referrals and other community services, free Well Woman exams which include Pap Smears and Mammograms, and provide low cost medications to qualified patients and provide medical supplies and assistance with Hillsborough County Health Care Plan.
There are income qualifications that each patient must meet in order to be provided medical assistance. Qualification is based on income which varies with the size of the patient or family.
The Brandon Lions Club presented to the Brandon Outreach Clinic three chairs for use in treating patients.
Receiving the chairs, walker, travel chair, and wheel chair, from the Clinic was Volunteer Jackie Caldwell. Presenting the chairs from the Brandon Lions Club were Secretary Susan Fowler and Arthur Schmidt.
The Outreach Clinic accepts durable goods at 517 N. Parsons Av. Brandon on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Wednesday from 16 p.m. Visit www.TheOutreachClinic.com.
TOPS Weight Loss Support Group
TOPS is a non-profit weight loss support group that shares ideas about nutrition and low calorie choices. There are speaker programs, contests, prizes and fun while getting healthier and thinner.
The cost is $6 per month and $34 a year for the National Club.
Meetings are held on Tuesday’s from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Brandon, located at 121 Carver St. (behind Bills Pharmacy). There is no cost to attend your first meeting.
For more information, call Elizabeth at 924-1512.
Learn About Orchids At Riverview Garden Club’s January Meeting
The Riverview Garden Club will hold its business meeting on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Gerri Almond on Orchids. The club’s address is Riverview Civic Center, 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. Call 654-6987 for more information.
State Rep. Ross Spano, R-Dover, Has Filed To Run For Attorney General In 2018
State Rep. Ross Spano, now in his third two-year term in the state House, becomes the fourth candidate to enter the Republican primary for the seat term-limited Attorney General Pam Bondi will vacate next year.
Spano said he believes he stands out in the field.
“If I felt the right person was already in the race I wouldn’t have chosen to run,” he said. “I’m the only one that has legislative experience, the conservative values and the actual courtroom experience, plus I’m the only one with substantial criminal justice experience.”
Spano is an estate planning and probate attorney, but has served on the House criminal justice subcommittee of the Judiciary Committee, currently as chairman.
Spano, 51, is married and has four children ages 18-25. He graduated from the University of South Florida and the Florida State University law school.
