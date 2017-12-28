Your Monthly Catch Local Happenings In Our Community

Christian Voice Editor, Amanda Boston, aboston@ospreyobsevrer.com
Southside Baptist Church To Celebrate Its 50 Year Anniversary
Due to the impact of Hurricane Irma, the September celebration was canceled. Former and current church members are invited to attend the 50th Anniversary celebration of Southside Baptist Church on Sunday, January 14 at 10 a.m.
The festivities will begin with a memories program with guest speakers. The celebration will conclude with a catered lunch where friends both from the past and present can mingle.
For more information and to RSVP, visit southsidebrandon.org/sbc50 or call the church office at 689-6049. Southside Baptist Church is located at 415 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon.
Next Level Church FishHawk Opens Doors At Its Permanent Location
Next Level Church (NLC) FishHawk invites you to its official launch on Sunday, January 28 at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. at its permanent location at 10540 Browning Rd. in Lithia. Regular service times will continue on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
For the past three years, NLC has been among the top 10 fastest-growing churches in America. It continues to live out its mission by opening new locations to reach as many people as possible with the hope and love found in Jesus.
If you are interested in learning more about NLC FishHawk, check out NLCFishHawk.com or email the FishHawk pastor at Bobby.Brown@NLC.tv or 740-225-3095.
The Kramers Returning To United Methodist Church Of Sun City Center
The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1210 Del Webb Blvd. W., welcomes The Kramers Friday night, January 5 at 7p.m. for a concert. The Kramers are a national and international Gospel music family who present and minister through approximately 200 concerts per year. They are recording artists with Electric Station Records label group and have shared the concert stage with many Gaither Homecoming artists, including Larry Gatlin, Jeff and Sheri Easter, Russ Taff, Tanya Goodman, Oak Ridge Boys founder, Willie Wynn and many others.
Rachel West Kramer has sung solos and duets in the modern oratorio, Saviour with Larnelle Harris and Steve Green, as well as having sung at the National Prayer breakfast with President George W. Bush and First Lady, Laura Bush in attendance. In addition, Rachel West Kramer has released five solo CD projects, including the critically acclaimed release, Majestic Glory (January 2015), which features 10 new arrangements by world-renowned arranger, David T. Clydesdale and music performed by The Nashville String Machine.
The Kramers have hosted the popular River Life Gospel Music Cruises aboard the Spirit of Peoria Riverboat along Peoria Illinois’ beautiful riverfront for over 21 years. And Scott Kramer also produces and co-hosts the Good News Radio Program and Concert Series with Gaither Homecoming artist, Woody Wright, which currently airs in 32 states and 11 countries.
A donation of just $10 is requested at the door on the night of the concert for this popular group. For additional information about this and other concerts and recitals at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, please contact Kevin Goodenow, Concert Series Coordinator, at 362-0956. To learn more about the United Methodist Church of Sun City center, please visit our website at www.sccumc.com.
Grammy Nominated Saxophonist Coming To United Methodist Church In Sun City Center
The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1210 Del Webb Blvd. West, is proud to welcome soprano saxophone and Grammy-nominated artist Eirinn Abu for a Friday evening concert January 19 at 7 p.m.
Eirinn Abu is a richly gifted soprano saxophone artist in the mold of Kenny G. Yet, make no mistake, Abu has his own style, and endeavors to touch people’s souls with his inspirational music. In fact, many have said that listening to his music is a spiritual experience in itself. Abu is a producer and recording star in his own right, and has shared the recording studio and stage with such music icons as The Miami Sound Machine and Dolly Parton. One doesn’t have to go far to hear Abu’s accompaniment to Parton’s classic recording of I’ll Always Love You. And Abu’s offering, A Time for Us, was a 2015 Grammy nominee for best contemporary instrumental album. Artists of Abu’s caliber, reputation and standing do not perform often in Sun City Center, and especially for this special price.
A donation of just $10 is requested at the door on the night of the concert.
For additional information, please contact Kevin Goodenow, Concert Series Coordinator, at 362-0956. To learn more about the United Methodist Church of Sun City center, please visit www.sccumc.com.
Scrapbooking Event At Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church Benefits Missions
Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church is hosting a weekend scrapbooking event on Friday, January19 from 6:30-10 p.m. and Saturday, January 20 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Registration fees include workspace and a light dinner for Friday; a light breakfast, lunch, drinks and dessert for Saturday. You must bring your own supplies. Registration fees for both days are $45 (Friday only is $25 and Saturday only is $30). There will be raffle prizes and a Creative Memories rep will be there on Saturday for some make-and-takes.
Proceeds from this event will benefit Holy Innocents’ mission trips. The event will be held at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. You can register at www.hiepiscopal.org. For more info, call the church during business hours at 689-3130.
